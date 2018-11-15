DJ AEW UK REIT plc: Half-yearly Results

AEW UK REIT plc (AEWU) AEW UK REIT plc: Half-yearly Results 15-Nov-2018 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. AEW UK REIT PLC Interim Report and Financial Statements for the six months ended 30 September 2018 Financial Highlights ? Unaudited Net Asset Value ('NAV') of GBP151.65 million and 100.06 pence per share as at 30 September 2018 (31 March 2018: GBP146.03 million and 96.36 pence per share). ? Operating profit before fair value changes of GBP6.86 million for the period (six months to 31 October 2017: GBP4.96 million). ? Unadjusted profit before tax ('PBT') of GBP11.68 million and 7.71 pence per share for the period (six months to 31 October 2017: GBP6.99 million and 5.60 pence per share). ? EPRA Earnings Per Share ('EPRA EPS') for the period were 4.10 pence (six months to 31 October 2017: 3.73 pence). See below for more details. ? Total dividends of 4.00 pence per share have been declared for the period (six months to 31 October 2017: 4.00 pence per share). ? Total shareholder return for the period was 3.56% (six months to 31 October 2017: 5.17%). See below for more details. ? NAV total return for the period was 7.99% (six months to 31 October 2017: 6.06%). See below for definition. ? The price of the Company's Ordinary Shares on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange was 95.01 pence per share as at 30 September 2018 (31 March 2018: 95.60 pence per share). ? As at 30 September 2018, the Company had a GBP60.00 million (31 March 2018: GBP60.00 million) term credit facility with The Royal Bank of Scotland International Limited ('RBSI') and was geared to 25.84% of the Gross Asset Value (31 March 2018: 26.00%). ? Since the period end, the Company has extended the term of its loan facility with RBSI by three years up to 22 October 2023. ? The Company held cash balances totalling GBP8.15 million as at 30 September 2018 (31 March 2018: GBP4.71 million), of which GBP7.40 million (31 March 2018: GBP3.57 million) was held for the purpose of capital acquisitions. Property Highlights ? As at 30 September 2018, the Company's property portfolio had a fair value of GBP193.53 million (31 March 2018: GBP192.34 million) and a historical cost (including purchase costs and capital expenditure) of GBP191.92 million (31 March 2018: GBP196.64 million), representing an increase of GBP1.61 million (31 March 2018: decrease of GBP4.30 million), or 0.84% (31 March 2018: decrease of 2.19%). ? The majority of assets that have been acquired are fully let and the portfolio had a vacancy rate of 3.27% as at 30 September 2018 (31 March 2018: 7.10%). ? Rental income generated in the period was GBP8.46 million (six months to 31 October 2017: GBP6.50 million). The number of tenants as at 30 September 2018 was 95 (31 March 2018: 104). ? Average portfolio Net Initial Yield of 7.90% (31 March 2018: 7.74%). See below for more details. ? Weighted average unexpired lease term ('WAULT') of 5.00 years (31 March 2018: 5.08 years) to break and 6.18 years (31 March 2018: 6.16 years) to expiry. See below for more details. Chairman's Statement Overview I am pleased to present the unaudited interim results of the Company for the six month period from 1 April 2018 to 30 September 2018. As at 30 September 2018, the Company had established a diversified portfolio of 36 commercial investment properties throughout the UK with a value of GBP193.53 million. On a like-for-like basis, the portfolio valuation increased by 3.10% over the six months. At the start of the period, the Company was fully invested. As such, the key focus has been on demonstrating the portfolio's ability to deliver income returns to support the Company's dividend target. Dividends of 4.00 pence per share have been declared in relation to the six month period, in line with the target of 8.00 pence per share per annum. These dividends were fully covered by EPRA EPS, which were 4.10 pence, reflecting the high-yielding nature of the portfolio. The Directors believe that this level of earnings can be sustained over the coming quarters, based on the portfolio's current leasing profile and expectations of lease renewals and rent reviews. Towards the end of 2017 and at the beginning of 2018, the Company deployed the proceeds of the most recent capital raise in October 2017. From the date of the share issue and up to 31 March 2018, the Company made seven acquisitions totalling GBP49.72 million, which fully utilised the capital raised, as well as an additional GBP17.50 million of debt. These acquisitions provided a boost to earnings during this reporting period, as the seven assets had a combined Net Initial Yield equating to 9.1% on the purchase price and generated a combined rental income of GBP2.41 million or 1.59 pence per share to bring our EPRA earnings back in line with the dividend target, having been diluted following the capital raise. An important factor in achieving such returns from high yielding new investments has been the Investment Manager's implementation of the Company's Investment Strategy through a robust stock selection process. However, active asset management has also played a key role in maximising returns and value from the existing portfolio. The vacancy rate has fallen from 7.10% at 31 March 2018 to 3.27% as at 30 September 2018, partly as a result of new lettings during the period. The most notable of these were the letting of Orion House in Oxford at a contracted rent of GBP179,410 per annum and the letting of Third Floor, Bath Street, Glasgow at a contracted rent of GBP88,608 per annum. Lease renewals have also been completed at First Floor, Queen Square, Bristol, increasing the contracted rent from GBP66,623 to GBP94,500 per annum and at Cedar House, Gloucester, increasing contracted rent from GBP300,000 to GBP321,000 per annum. The other contributor to the fall in vacancy rate has been the Company's divestment of largely vacant premises. The Company disposed of Floors 1-9, Pearl House, Nottingham, in April 2018, retaining the fully let ground floor accommodation. Further to this, 18-36 Chapel Walk, Sheffield, was sold in August 2018 with the fully let adjoining units, 11-15 Fargate, Sheffield, being retained. This brought in combined gross disposal proceeds of GBP4.55 million and eliminated c. 26% of the vacant Estimated Rental Value ('ERV') as at 31 March 2018. The Company will benefit from lower void costs and the sales proceeds contributed to GBP7.40 million cash available for investment as at 30 September 2018, allowing the potential to further enhance earnings in future, should appropriate opportunities arise. The Company's share price was 95.01 pence per share as at 30 September 2018, representing a 5.05% discount to NAV. The share price has been trading at a discount to NAV since 30 June 2018, having reached a peak for the period at 99.40 pence per share, or a 3.15% premium to NAV, on 9 May 2018. Over the six month period, the Company generated a shareholder total return of 3.56% and a NAV Total Return of 7.99%. Financial Results 6 month 6 month period from period from 11 month 1 April 2018 1 May 2017 to period from to 30 31 October September 2018 2017 (unaudited) (unaudited) 1 May 2017 to 31 March 2018 (audited) GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000 Operating Profit 6,859 4,960 9,601 before fair value changes (GBP'000) Operating Profit 12,334 7,297 10,472 (GBP'000) Profit after Tax 11,678 6,989 9,820 (GBP'000) Earnings Per Share 7.71 5.60 7.17 (basic and diluted) (pence) EPRA Earnings Per 4.10 3.73 6.56 Share (basic and diluted) (pence) Ongoing Charges 1.26 1.30 1.24 (%) Net Asset Value 100.06 97.80 96.36 per share (pence) EPRA Net Asset 100.06 97.78 96.34 Value per share (pence) Financing There were no drawdowns or repayments of the loan facility during the period and the Company's loan balance remained at GBP50.00 million as at 30 September 2018 (31 October 2017: GBP32.50 million; 31 March 2018: GBP50.00 million), producing a gearing of 25.84% (31 October 2017: 22.0%; 31 March 2018: 26.00%). The amount available under the facility was GBP60.00 million as at 30 September 2018 (31 October 2017: GBP40.00 million; 31 March 2018: GBP60.00 million). The unexpired term of the facility was 2.1 years as at 30 September 2018 (31 October 2017: 3.0 years; 31 March 2018: 2.6 years) Since the period end, the Company has extended the term of the facility by three years up to 22 October 2023, to mitigate the financing risk ahead of Brexit. The margin

remains unchanged, and this attractively priced facility is accretive to the Company's performance. The loan attracted interest at 3 month LIBOR +1.4%, which equated to an all-in rate of 2.16% as at 30 September 2018 (31 October 2017: 1.69%; 31 March 2018: 2.11%). The Company is protected from a significant rise in interest rates as it has interest rate caps with a combined notional value of GBP36.51 million (31 October 2017: GBP26.51 million; 31 March 2018: GBP36.50 million), resulting in the loan being 73% hedged (31 October 2017: 82%; 31 March 2018: 73%). The long term gearing target remains 25% or less, however the Company can borrow up to 35% of Gross Asset Value ('GAV') in advance of an expected capital raise or asset disposal. The Board and Investment Manager will continue to monitor the level of gearing and may adjust the target gearing according to the Company's circumstances and perceived risk levels. Dividends The Company has continued to deliver on its target of paying annualised dividends of 8.00 pence per share per annum. During the period, the Company has declared and paid two quarterly dividends of two pence per Ordinary Share, exactly in line with its target. On 22 October 2018, the Board declared an interim dividend of two pence per Ordinary Share in respect of the period from 1 July 2018 to 30 September 2018. This interim dividend will be paid on 30 November 2018 to shareholders on the register as at 2 November 2018. The Directors will declare dividends taking into account the current level of the Company's earnings and the Directors' view on the outlook for sustainable recurring earnings. As such, the level of dividends paid may increase or decrease from the current annual dividend of 8.00 pence per share. Based on current market conditions and expected returns on its rental business, the Company expects to pay an annualised dividend of 8.00 pence per share in respect of the year ending 31 March 2019 and for the interim period ending 30 September 2019. Outlook The Board and the Investment Manager are pleased with the strong income returns delivered to shareholders to date. Based on annualised dividend payments of 8.00 pence per share, the Company delivered a dividend yield of 8.42% as at 30 September 2018. The Company was fully invested at the start of the period and achieved returns during the period which fully covered its dividend payments. The Board expects this level of returns to continue, based on the projected income from the portfolio which had a Net Initial Yield of 7.90% and a Reversionary Yield of 7.71% as at 30 September 2018. Whilst the vacancy rate has been reduced significantly during the period, to 3.27% as at 30 September 2018, there is still further value to be gained through asset management initiatives in the short term. The portfolio has a WAULT of 5.00 years to break and 6.18 years to expiry and those lease events arising in the near future will provide the opportunity to increase and extend income streams from certain assets. A balance of GBP7.40 million cash for investment as at 30 September 2018 will allow the Company to take advantage of opportunities for acquisitions or capex projects, which could also enhance income streams and add value to the portfolio. In the wider economic environment, Britain's exit from the European Union ('EU') is approaching and by the end of 2018 it should be clear whether this is to be with or without a trade deal. Whilst the general opinion is that a "no deal" scenario would have a negative impact on the property market, it is hoped that some clarity will make it easier for businesses to plan and invest, regardless of the outcome. We consider the portfolio to be defensively positioned in the event of a no deal Brexit, with no exposure to London offices - the sector most likely to be negatively impacted. The Company's investment is primarily focussed on strong, regional centres and exposure is well diversified both geographically and by sector, which serves to mitigate risk. Looking forward, our focus remains on continuing to grow the Company with share issues as part of a 12-month share issuance programme, subject to market conditions. The Investment Manager will focus on finding further acquisitions which will deliver an attractive return as part of a well-diversified portfolio. Mark Burton Chairman 14 November 2018 Key Performance Indicators KPI AND DEFINITION RELEVANCE TO PERFORMANCE STRATEGY 1. Net Initial Yield The Net Initial 7.90% Yield is in line with the Company's target dividend A representation to yield meaning that, at 30 September 2018 the investor of what after costs, the (31 March 2018: their initial net Company should have 7.74%). yield would be at a the ability to meet predetermined its target dividend purchase price after through property taking account of income. all associated costs. E.g. void costs and rent free periods 2. True Equivalent An Equivalent Yield 7.92% Yield profile in line with the Company's target dividend yield shows that, after costs, at 30 September 2018 The average weighted the Company should (31 March 2018: return a property have the ability to 8.20%). will produce meet its proposed according to the dividend through present income and property income. estimated rental value assumptions, assuming the income is received quarterly in advance. 3. Reversionary A Reversionary Yield 7.71% Yield profile that is in line with an Initial Yield profile shows a potentially at 30 September 2018 The expected return sustainable income (31 March 2018: the property will stream that can be 8.03%). provide once rack used to meet rented. dividends past the expiry of a property's current leasing arrangements. 4. Weighted Average The Investment 6.18 years Unexpired Lease Term Manager believes to expiry that current market conditions present an opportunity at 30 September 2018 whereby assets with (31 March 2018: 6.16 The average lease a shorter unexpired years). term remaining to lease term are often expiry across the mispriced. It is portfolio, weighted also the Investment by contracted rent. Manager's view that a shorter WAULT is useful for active asset management as it allows the Investment Manager to engage in direct negotiation with tenants rather than via rent review mechanisms 5. Weighted Average The Investment 5.00 years Unexpired Lease Term Manager believes to break that current market conditions present an opportunity at 30 September 2018 whereby assets with (31 March 2018: 5.08 The average lease a shorter unexpired years). term remaining to lease term are often break, across the mispriced. It is portfolio weighted also the Investment by contracted rent. Manager's view that a shorter WAULT is useful for active asset management as it allows the Investment Manager to engage in direct negotiation with tenants rather than via rent review mechanisms. 6. NAV The NAV reflects the GBP151.65 million Company's ability to grow the portfolio and add value to it NAV is the value of throughout the life at 30 September 2018 an entity's assets cycle of its assets. (31 March 2018: minus the value of GBP146.03 million). its liabilities. 7. Leverage (Loan to The Company utilises 25.84% GAV) borrowings to enhance returns over the medium term. Borrowings will not at 30 September 2018 The proportion of exceed 35% of GAV (31 March 2018: the property (measured at 26.00%). portfolio that is drawdown) with a funded by long term target of borrowings. 25% or less of GAV. 8. Vacant ERV The Company's aim is 3.27% to minimise vacancy of the properties. A low level of The space in the structural vacancy at 30 September 2018 property portfolio provides an (31 March 2018: which is currently opportunity for the 7.10%). unlet, as a Company to capture percentage of the rental uplifts and total ERV of the manage the mix of portfolio. tenants within a property. 9. Dividend The dividend 4.00 pence per share reflects the Company's ability to deliver a Dividend declared in sustainable income for the six months to relation to the stream from its 30 September 2018. year. The Company portfolio. targets a dividend of 8.00 pence per Ordinary Share per This supports an annum. annualised target of

8.00 pence per share (six months to 31 October 2017: 4.00 pence per share). 10. Ongoing Charges The Ongoing Charges 1.26% ratio provides a measure of total costs associated The ratio of total with managing and for the six months to administration and operating the 30 September 2018 operating costs Company, which (six months to 31 expressed as a includes the October 2017: 1.30%). percentage of management fees due average NAV to the Investment throughout the Manager. This period. measure is to provide investors with a clear picture of operational costs involved in running the Company. 11. Profit Before The PBT is an GBP11.68 million Tax indication of the Company's financial performance for the period in which its for the six months to PBT is a strategy is 30 September 2018 profitability exercised. (six months to 31 measure which October 2017: GBP6.99 considers the million). Company's profit before the payment of income tax. 12. Total This reflects the 3.56% Shareholder Return return seen by shareholders on their shareholdings. for the six months to The percentage 30 September 2018 change in the share (six months to 31 price assuming October 2017: 5.17%). dividends are reinvested to purchase additional Ordinary Shares. 13. EPRA EPS This reflects the 4.10 pence per share Company's ability to generate earnings from the portfolio Earnings from core which underpins for the six months to operational dividends. 30 September 2018 activities. A key (six months to 31 measure of a October 2017: 3.73 company's underlying pence per share). operating results from its property rental business and an indication of the extent to which current dividend payments are supported by earnings. See note 7. Investment Manager's Report MARKET OUTLOOK UK Economic Outlook A spell of adverse weather conditions, "the Beast from the East", contributed to a temporary dip in output in the first quarter of 2018. Momentum has recovered and GDP growth is expected to have bounced back to 0.4% for Q2 2018, which saw a rise in consumer spending encouraged by a summer heatwave, the royal wedding and the football World Cup. Unemployment has also remained at its lowest level since the mid-1970s. This Q2 performance encouraged the Monetary Policy Committee (the "MPC") to vote to increase interest rates from 0.50% to 0.75% in August 2018. This is after rates were increased by 0.25% in November 2017, and came despite concerns about the economic impact if the UK leaves the EU without a trade deal. The Bank of England governor, Mark Carney, suggested that there would be a further increase in interest rates if economic growth continued to recover, however it was also signalled that there could be a reversal in sentiment in the event of a disorderly Brexit. The longer term outlook remains uncertain as global economic growth has begun to soften with tariff wars between the US and China having an impact. Although UK unemployment has remained low, wage growth has struggled to keep up with inflation and real wage growth was only 0.1% for the three months to 30 June 2018. One of the key sources of uncertainty remains that of Brexit and the possibility of the UK leaving the EU without a trade deal. This is a very real possibility after European Council President, Donald Tusk, rejected Theresa May's proposals at an EU summit in September 2018. Although the Irish border issue remains a stumbling block, it is hoped that the outlook will become clearer during the remaining months of 2018. The EU had been considering a special summit in November 2018 to agree the terms of the UK's withdrawal, however a lack of progress during September and October 2018 could mean that December 2018 will be the final opportunity to reach an agreement. If the UK government cannot deliver a Brexit deal, the possibility of a general election could also bring about further uncertainty in terms of political leadership and policy. However, against this mixed economic outlook, UK property continues to perform well. UK Real Estate Outlook The UK commercial property market continues to perform strongly, driven by an annual income return of over 5% for the year to June 2018 (IPD). The yield gap between property and the risk-free rate has remained well above the long-run average during 2018 and the upswing in the property cycle has been extended by a prolonged period of low interest rates and the weight of investment. Although official interest rates were raised during August 2018, expectations are that upward pressure on property yields is not imminent. The lack of clarity regarding the Brexit terms remains a major concern for the market however, it is generally acknowledged that any impact would be felt most strongly in the office sector, particularly in the City of London. The results of negotiations during the remainder of 2018 should give more clarity as to the final outcome however, we have seen a weakening in investment activity across the market as a whole so far in 2018, compared with the comparative period of 2017. We are seeing notable polarisation between performance delivered by the sectors, with industrials delivering higher total returns and the retail market continuing to struggle with poor sales and numerous company voluntary arrangements ('CVA's). Sector Outlook Industrial The industrial sector continues to outperform other sectors, delivering total returns of 5.1% for Q2 2018 (IPD), and represents the largest proportion of our portfolio with 44% of the valuation and 43% of the total passing rental income. The strong performance is in part due to retailers investing heavily in their supply chains to meet logistics demands but is also as a result of a lack of any significant development activity undertaken in smaller units during the current cycle. As tenant demand is increasing there is limited supply of stock and this is leading to rental growth in strong locations across the country. Rental growth in the industrial sector has been witnessed in the Company's portfolio with our average industrial Estimated Rental Value ('ERV') increasing from GBP3.47 per sq ft to GBP3.53 per sq ft over the six months ended 30 September 2018. Rental growth, either at or above expectations, has been crystallised at units in Runcorn and Wakefield, where lease renewals and new lettings have been achieved at rents higher than ERV. We expect to see continued growth in the industrial sector, both in terms of income and capital value, and are seeing attractive opportunities for acquisitions. Offices Total returns for the offices sector were 1.6% for Q2 2018 (IPD), with Central London Offices outperforming offices in the rest of the UK. We expect office rents outside London to remain stable in the coming years, as development in most cities has already peaked. Higher residential values and the relaxation of planning controls mean that many towns and cities are losing both office and industrial space. For this reason, our stock selection process often focuses on locations where purchase values are well below that of surrounding residential uses, as well as focussing on locations with high levels of tenant demand. Our office holding, the second largest with 22% of portfolio valuation, has provided opportunities for asset management initiatives to drive rental value as well as achieve permitted residential consents to improve assets' residual value and ensure downside protection. During the six months ended 30 September 2018, notable lettings were made at Glasgow, Oxford and Gloucester, contributing an additional c. GBP289,000 contracted rent and helping to increase the valuation of the Company's office portfolio by 9.75% on a like-for-like basis. Alternatives There has been a recent trend towards non-mainstream sectors, as investors seek to benefit from greater diversification as well as accessing long-term income trends. The alternatives sector achieved total returns of 2.6% for Q2 2018 (IPD). Indeed, we have taken advantage of opportunities to invest in the alternative sectors at attractive levels of pricing. Two of the Company's most recent acquisitions, being a large secure parking facility in Corby, and a leisure park in Dagenham, acquired in February and March 2018 respectively, provide accretive levels of income as well as capital growth potential. We expect the alternatives sector to grow further as investors seek long income or higher yields. It is a sector in which we have significant expertise and will continue to seek opportunities. Retail Structural issues have been seen most notably in the retail sector where a number of administrations, CVA's and store rationalisations by occupiers have turned investor sentiment against the sector and this is reflected in total returns of just 0.5% for Q2 2018 (IPD). The Company has defensively

positioned its retail acquisitions to take account of recent trends and our retail assets are located in town and city centres with large catchment populations and in many cases are supported by strong alternative use values and asset management options. As a result, our income streams to date have not been significantly impacted by CVAs. Financial Results Net rental income earned from the portfolio for the six months ended 30 September 2018 was GBP7.83 million (six months ended 31 October 2017: GBP5.86 million; 11 months ended 31 March 2018: GBP11.22 million), contributing to an operating profit before fair value changes and disposals of GBP6.86 million (six months ended 31 October 2017: GBP4.96 million; 11 months ended 31 March 2018: GBP9.60 million). The portfolio has seen a gain of GBP5.65 million in fair value of investment property over the period (six months ended 31 October 2017: GBP2.48 million; 11 months ended 31 March 2018: GBP1.01 million). The Company reported a loss on disposal of investment properties of GBP0.18 million (six months ended 31 October 2017: GBP0.22 million; 11 months ended 31 March 2018: GBP0.22 million), which relates to the disposals of Floors 1-9, Pearl House, Nottingham and 18-36, Chapel Walk, Sheffield. Administrative expenses, which include the Investment Manager's fee and other costs attributable to the running of the Company, were GBP0.97 million for the six month period (six months ended 31 October 2017: GBP0.90 million; 11 months ended 31 March 2018: GBP1.62 million). The Company incurred finance costs of GBP0.66 million during the period (six months ended 31 October 2017: GBP0.31 million; 11 months ended 31 March 2018: GBP0.65 million). The total profit before tax for the period of GBP11.68 million (six months ended 31 October 2017: GBP6.99 million; 11 months ended 31 March 2018: GBP9.82 million) equates to a basic earnings per share of 7.71 pence (six months ended 31 October 2017: 5.60 pence; 11 months ended 31 March 2018: 7.17 pence). The Company's NAV as at 30 September 2018 was GBP151.65 million or 100.06 pence per share ('pps') (31 October 2017: GBP148.22 million or 97.80 pence per share; 31 March 2018: GBP146.03 million or 96.36 pence per share). This is an increase of 3.70 pps or 3.84% over the six months, with the underlying movement in NAV set out in the table below: Pence per share GBP million NAV at 1 April 2018 96.36 146.03 Change in fair value of investment 3.73 5.65 property Change in fair value of derivatives (0.01) (0.02) Loss on disposal of investment (0.12) (0.18) property Income earned for the period 5.58 8.46 Expenses and net finance costs for the (1.48) (2.23) period Dividends paid (4.00) (6.06) NAV at 30 September 2018 100.06 151.65 EPRA earnings per share for the six month period were 4.10 pps which, based on dividends paid of 4.00 pps, reflects a dividend cover of 102.50%. Financing As at 30 September 2018, the Company had utilised GBP50.00 million (31 March 2018: GBP50.00 million) of an available GBP60.00 million (31 March 2018: GBP60.00 million) credit facility with RBSI, maturing in October 2020. Gearing as at 30 September 2018 was 25.84% (Loan to GAV) (March 2018: 26.00%). The loan attracts interest at LIBOR + 1.4% (31 March 2018: LIBOR + 1.4%). To mitigate the interest rate risk that arises as a result of entering into a variable rate linked loan, the Company holds interest rate caps on GBP36.51 million (31 March 2018: GBP36.51 million) of the loan at strike rates of 2.5% on GBP26.51 million and 2.0% on GBP10.00 million (31 March 2018: 2.5% on GBP26.51 million and 2.0% on GBP10 million), meaning that the loan is 73% hedged (31 March 2018: 73%). On 22 October 2018, the Company extended the term of the loan facility by three years up to 22 October 2023. The Company has also entered into additional interest rate caps on a notional value of GBP46.51 million, effective from 20 October 2020 to 19 October 2023. The interest rate is capped at 2.00% per annum. The Company paid a premium of GBP512,000. Portfolio Activity There were no acquisitions made during the period. The following part disposals were made during the period: · Pearl Assurance House was purchased by the Company in May 2016 for GBP8.15 million. On 5 April 2018, the Company completed the sale of its office accommodation for gross proceeds of GBP3.65 million. The sale comprised the first to ninth floors, a ground floor reception and car parking spaces, providing a total area of 41,262 sq ft. The Company has retained the ground floor accommodation in the busy city centre location, totalling 28,432 sq ft, let to national retail operators including Costa Coffee, Poundland and Lakeland. The retained element provides a Net Initial Yield of 9.63% as at 30 September 2018, based on its valuation of GBP5.20 million. · On 6 August 2018, the Company completed the sale of 18-36, Chapel Walk, Sheffield for gross proceeds of GBP0.90 million. The units sold were 47.10% vacant by floor area. The Company has retained the fully let adjacent units 11/15 Fargate, totalling 5,495 sq ft. Asset Management We undertake active asset management to achieve rental growth, let vacant space and enhance value through initiatives such as refurbishments. During the period, key asset management initiatives have included: · Orion House, Oxford - In August 2018, the Company completed the letting of Orion House, Eastpoint Business Park, Oxford, to Genesis Cancer Care UK Limited. The lease is for a term of 25 years, at a rent of GBP179,410 per annum. There are five-yearly, upward only rent reviews linked to the Retail Price Index ('RPI') measure of inflation and the tenant benefits from a 12 month rent free period, followed by six years at half rent. The valuation of the property increased by 22.7% over the period, largely thanks to this transaction. · 225 Bath Street, Glasgow - In July 2018, the Company completed the letting of Third Floor East, 225 Bath Street, Glasgow, to International Correspondence Schools Limited. The lease is for a term of five years, with a tenant break option at the end of the third year, at a rent of GBP88,608 per annum. The tenant benefits from a ten month rent free period. Over the six months, the valuation of the property fell by 7.50%, despite the letting, which largely reflects the difficult local market conditions. · Cedar House, Gloucester - In June 2018, the Company completed a lease renewal to the Secretary of State for Communities and Local Government at its Cedar House office building in Gloucester. The property was acquired in December 2017 with the expectation of achieving a new three year lease at the passing rent of GBP300,000 per annum and this has been significantly exceeded with a 10 year lease at a rent of GBP321,000 per annum. No rent free incentive was offered to the tenant. As a result of this asset management initiative, the value of the building has risen by 20.3% over the six months. · 40 Queen Square, Bristol - In June 2018, the Company completed a reversionary lease renewal with tenant Ramboll Whitbybird Ltd. A ten year lease was signed to commence at the expiry of the tenant's current lease in November, although the tenant has the option to break at the end of the fifth year. The letting at a rent of GBP94,500 per annum proved a new high rental tone for unrefurbished space within the building at GBP23.00 per sq ft, as compared to a passing rent of GBP16.84 per sq ft. This represents an increase in rental income of 37% and the property saw an overall valuation uplift over the period of 13.08%. The property's valuation as at 30 September 2018 is 68.05% higher than its price at acquisition in December 2015. · Diamond Business Park, Wakefield - During June 2018, a new letting was completed at Diamond Business Park, Wakefield which was acquired by the Company in February 2018. Unit 7, totalling c. 13,700 sq ft, has been let to Wow Interiors Yorkshire Ltd for a six year term with tenant break options in years 2 and 4. Stepped rental increases have been agreed so that, if the tenant remains in occupation for the full term, the average rent received equates to GBP3.30 per sq ft as compared to an ERV of GBP3.00 per sq ft. The value of the building rose by 5.39% over the six month period. · Sarus Court, Runcorn - During the quarter the Investment Manager documented two rent reviews with CJ Services, its largest tenant at Sarus Court, Runcorn. The rent reviews at Units 1 and 2 date back to January 2017 and result in a combined rate of GBP5.25 per sq ft net effective. This supports a headline rent of c. GBP5.75 per sq ft which is GBP0.25 ahead of the property's ERV at the time of the letting. The property has seen an increase in valuation of 6.38% over the period. · Commercial Road, Portsmouth - the Company has completed a ten year lease renewal with Greggs Plc at its retail property located on Commercial Road, Portsmouth. The new rent of GBP20,500 per annum exceeds the unit's ERV at the time of letting by 11%. Greggs have been in occupation of the unit for ten years and have the option to break the lease after five years. Over the six months, the property's valuation fell by 4.24%, which reflects the general sentiment in the retail sector. Summary by Sector as at 30 September 2018 Gross Passing Occupancy WAULT Rental

by to Number of Valuation Area ERV break Income ERV Sector Properties (GBPm) ('000 (%) (years) (GBPm) (GBPm) sq ft) Standard 5 25.95 169 99.9 3.8 2.78 2.16 Retail Retail 2 9.35 69 100.0 4.9 0.84 0.78 Warehouse Office 6 43.40 287 88.5 4.2 3.24 4.09 Industrial 20 84.88 2,160 98.9 5.1 7.28 7.62 Other 3 29.95 165 100.0 6.2 2.82 2.34 Total 36 193.53 2,850 96.7 5.0 16.96 16.99 Summary by Geographical Area as at 30 September 2018 Gross Passing Occupancy WAULT Rental to Number of Valuation Area by ERV break Income ERV Geographical Properties (GBPm) ('000 (%) (years) (GBPm) (GBPm) Area sq ft) Rest of 1 11.45 72 100.0 12.1 0.97 0.84 London South East 5 30.20 195 97.0 4.3 2.58 2.47 South West 3 23.40 125 100.0 4.3 1.73 1.75 Eastern 5 22.63 345 100.0 3.7 1.83 2.02 West 4 17.85 397 100.0 4.2 1.69 1.70 Midlands East 2 18.08 81 100.0 3.5 1.85 1.40 Midlands North West 5 16.35 315 99.8 4.7 1.47 1.35 Yorkshire 8 29.60 858 97.2 3.8 2.86 3.01 and Humberside Wales 2 14.72 376 100.0 10.6 1.25 1.29 Scotland 1 9.25 86 65.8 2.8 0.73 1.16 Total 36 193.53 2,850 96.7 5.0 16.96 16.99 Sector and Geographical Allocation by Market Value as at 30 September 2018 Sector Allocation Sector % Standard Retail 13 Retail Warehouse 5 Offices 23 Industrial 44 Other 15 Geographical Allocation Geographical % Rest of London 6 South East 16 South West 12 Eastern 12 West Midlands 9 East Midlands 9 North West 8 Yorkshire & Humberside 15 Wales 8 Scotland 5 Properties by Market Value Market Value Property Sector Region Range (GBPm) 1 2 Geddington Other (Sui East Midlands 10.0-15.0 Road, Corby Generis) 2 40 Queen Square, Offices South West 10.0-15.0 Bristol 3 Eastpoint 10.0-15.0 Business Park, Oxford Offices South East 4 London East 10.0-15.0 Leisure Park, Dagenham Other (Leisure) Rest of London 5 225 Bath Street, Offices Scotland 7.5-10.0 Glasgow 6 Above Bar 7.5-10.0 Street, Southampton Standard Retail South East 7 Gresford 7.5-10.0 Industrial Estate, Wrexham Industrial Wales 8 Apollo Business 5.0-7.5 Park, Basildon Industrial Eastern 9 Barnstaple Retail Warehouse South West 5.0-7.5 Retail Park 10 Commercial Road, 5.0-7.5 Portsmouth Standard Retail South East The Company's top ten properties listed above comprise 49.0% of the total value of the portfolio. Market Value Property Sector Region Range (GBPm) 11 Euroway Trading Yorkshire and Estate, Bradford Humberside Industrial 5.0-7.5 12 Langthwaite 5.0-7.5 Grange Industrial Estate, South Kirkby Yorkshire and Humberside Industrial 13 Oak Park, Industrial West Midlands 5.0-7.5 Droitwich 14 Odeon Cinema, Other (Leisure) Eastern 5.0-7.5 Southend 15 Pearl Assurance 5.0-7.5 House, Nottingham Standard Retail East Midlands 16 Sarus Court 5.0-7.5 Industrial Estate, Runcorn Industrial North West 17 Storeys Bar 5.0-7.5 Road, Peterborough Industrial Eastern 18 Bank Hey Street, Standard Retail North West<5.0 Blackpool Yorkshire and<5.0 Humberside 19 Brightside Lane, Industrial Sheffield 20 Brockhurst<5.0 Crescent, Walsall Industrial West Midlands 21 Cedar House, Offices South West<5.0 Gloucester 22 Clarke Road, Industrial South East<5.0 Milton Keynes 23 Diamond Business Yorkshire and<5.0 Park, Wakefield Humberside Industrial 24 Eagle Road, Industrial West Midlands<5.0 Redditch 25 Excel 95, Industrial Wales<5.0 Deeside 26 Fargate and Yorkshire and<5.0 Chapel Walk, Humberside Sheffield Standard Retail Yorkshire and<5.0 Humberside 27 Knowles Lane, Industrial Bradford Yorkshire and<5.0 Humberside 28 Magham Road, Industrial Rotherham 29 Moorside Road, Industrial North West<5.0 Salford 30 Pipps Hill<5.0 Industrial Estate, Basildon Industrial Eastern 31 Sandford House, Offices West Midlands<5.0 Solihull Yorkshire and<5.0 Humberside 32 Stoneferry Retail Warehouse Retail Park, Hull 33 Vantage Point,<5.0 Hemel Hempstead Offices Eastern 34 Waggon Road, Industrial North West<5.0 Mossley 35 Walkers Lane, Industrial North West<5.0 St. Helens 36 Wella Warehouse, Industrial South East<5.0 Basingstoke Top Ten Tenants % of Portfolio Passing Total Rental Passing Income Rental Tenant Property (GBP'000) Income 1 GEFCO UK Limited 2 Geddington Road, 1,320 7.8 Corby 2 Plastipak UK Limited Gresford Industrial 883 5.2 Estate, Wrexham 3 The Secretary of Sandford House, 832 4.9 State Solihull and Cedar House, Gloucester 4 Ardagh Glass Limited Langthwaite Industrial 676 4.0 Estate, South Kirkby 5 Mecca Bingo Limited London East Leisure 625 3.7 Park, Dagenham 6 Egbert H Taylor & 620 3.7 Company Limited Oak Park, Droitwich 7 Odeon Cinemas Odeon Cinema, Southend 535 3.2 8 Sports Direct Barnstaple Retail Park 525 3.1 and Bank Hey Street, Blackpool 9 Wyndeham Storeys Bar Road, 525 3.1 Peterborough Limited Peterborough 10 Advance Supply Chain Euroway Trading 428 2.5 (BFD) Limited Estate, Bradford The Company's top ten tenants, listed above, represent 41.2% of the total passing rental income of the portfolio. Principal Risks and Uncertainties The principal risks and uncertainties the Company faces are described in detail on pages 36 to 39 of the 2018 Annual Report, and are summarised below. The Board considers that the principal risks and uncertainties as presented in the 2018 Annual Report were unchanged during the period. REAL ESTATE RISKS · A property market recession or deterioration in the property market could, inter alia (i) cause the Company to realise its investments at lower valuations; (ii) delay the timings of the Company's realisations. · Properties are inherently difficult to value. There may be a material adverse effect on the Company's profitability, the NAV and the share price where properties are sold that were previously materially overstated or understated.

· Failure by tenants to pay rental obligations would reduce income and the ability of the Company to pay dividends. · Cost overruns from asset management initiatives may have a material adverse effect on the Company's profitability, the NAV and the share price. · Due diligence may not identify all the risks and liabilities in respect of an acquisition. · A fall in rental rates may have a material adverse effect on the Company's profitability, the NAV and the share price. FINANCIAL RISKS · Material adverse changes in valuations and net income may lead to breaches in the Loan to Value ('LTV') and interest cover ratio covenants of the Company's loan facility. · The Company is subject to the risk of rising LIBOR rates on its borrowings. Increases in LIBOR may adversely affect the Company's ability to pay dividends. · The Company has a credit facility with RBSI which expires in 2023. In the event that RBSI do not renew the facility, the Company may have to sell assets in order to repay the outstanding loan. CORPORATE RISKS · The Company has no employees and is reliant upon the performance of third party service providers. Failure by any service provider could have a detrimental impact on the operations of the Company. · The Company is dependent on the continuance of the Investment Manager. · Poor relative total return performance may lead to an adverse reputational impact that affects the Company's ability to raise new capital. TAXATION RISKS · The Company has a UK REIT status that provides a tax-efficient corporate structure. Any change to the tax status or in UK legislation could impact the Company's ability to achieve its investment objectives and provide attractive returns to Shareholders. POLITICAL / ECONOMIC RISK · Following the vote to leave the EU in the June 2016 referendum, uncertainty remains surrounding the EU exit process and timing. There could be further political and economic events that adversely impact the Company's performance. Responsibility Statement of the Directors in Respect of the Interim Financial Report We confirm that to the best of our knowledge: * the condensed set of financial statements has been prepared in accordance with IAS 34 Interim Financial Reporting as adopted by the EU; * the interim management report includes a fair review of the information required by: (a) DTR 4.2.7R of the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, being an indication of important events that have occurred during the first six months of the financial year and their impact on the condensed set of financial statements; and a description of the principal risks and uncertainties for the remaining six months of the year; and (b) DTR 4.2.8R of the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, being related party transactions that have taken place in the first six months of the current financial year and that have materially affected the financial position or performance of the entity during that period; and any changes in the related party transactions described in the last annual report that could do so. A list of the Directors is maintained on the AEW UK REIT plc website at www.aewukreit.com [1] Mark Burton Chairman 14 November 2018 Independent Review Report to AEW UK REIT plc Conclusion We have been engaged by the Company to review the condensed set of financial statements in the half-yearly financial report for the six months ended 30 September 2018 which comprises the Condensed Statement of Comprehensive Income, Condensed Statement of Changes in Equity, Condensed Statement of Financial Position, Condensed Statement of Cash Flows and the related explanatory notes. Based on our review, nothing has come to our attention that causes us to believe that the condensed set of financial statements in the half-yearly financial report for the six months ended 30 September 2018 is not prepared, in all material respects, in accordance with IAS 34 Interim Financial Reporting as adopted by the EU and the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules (the 'DTR') of the UK's Financial Conduct Authority (the 'UK FCA'). Scope of review We conducted our review in accordance with International Standard on Review Engagements (UK and Ireland) 2410 Review of Interim Financial Information Performed by the Independent Auditor of the Entity issued by the Auditing Practices Board for use in the UK. A review of interim financial information consists of making enquiries, primarily of persons responsible for financial and accounting matters, and applying analytical and other review procedures. We read the other information contained in the half-yearly financial report and consider whether it contains any apparent misstatements or material inconsistencies with the information in the condensed set of financial statements. A review is substantially less in scope than an audit conducted in accordance with International Standards on Auditing (UK) and consequently does not enable us to obtain assurance that we would become aware of all significant matters that might be identified in an audit. Accordingly, we do not express an audit opinion. Directors' responsibilities The half-yearly financial report is the responsibility of, and has been approved by, the Directors. The Directors are responsible for preparing the half-yearly financial report in accordance with the DTR of the UK FCA. The annual financial statements of the Company are prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards as adopted by the EU. The Directors are responsible for preparing the condensed set of financial statements included in the half-yearly financial report in accordance with IAS 34 as adopted by the EU. Our responsibility Our responsibility is to express to the Company a conclusion on the condensed set of financial statements in the half-yearly financial report based on our review. The purpose of our review work and to whom we owe our responsibilities This report is made solely to the Company in accordance with the terms of our engagement to assist the Company in meeting the requirements of the DTR of the UK FCA. Our review has been undertaken so that we might state to the Company those matters we are required to state to it in this report and for no other purpose. To the fullest extent permitted by law, we do not accept or assume responsibility to anyone other than the Company for our review work, for this report, or for the conclusions we have reached. Bill Holland for and on behalf of KPMG LLP Chartered Accountants 15 Canada Square London E14 5GL 14 November 2018 Financial Statements Condensed Statement of Comprehensive Income for the six months ended 30 September 2018 Period from Period from Period from 1 April 2018 to 1 May 2017 to 1 May 2017 to 30 September 31 October 31 March 2018 2017 2018 (unaudited) (unaudited) (audited)* Notes GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000 Income Rental and 3 8,459 6,496 12,330 other income Property 4 (630) (641) (1,106) operating expenses Net rental 7,829 5,855 11,224 and other income Other 4 (970) (895) (1,623) operating expenses Operating 6,859 4,960 9,601 profit before fair value changes Change in 9 5,653 2,480 1,014 fair value of investment properties Loss on 9 (178) (216) (216) disposal of investment properties Profit on 9 - 73 73 disposal of investments Operating 12,334 7,297 10,472 profit Finance 5 (656) (308) (652) expense Profit 11,678 6,989 9,820 before tax Taxation 6 - - - Profit after 11,678 6,989 9,820 tax Other - - - comprehensiv e income Total 11,678 6,989 9,820 comprehensiv e income for the period Earnings per 7 7.71 5.60 7.17 share (pence per share) (basic and diluted) The notes below form an integral part of these condensed financial statements. * Although not required by IAS 34, the comparative figures for the preceding full reporting period and related notes have been included on a voluntary basis. Condensed Statement of Changes in Equity for the six months ended 30 September 2018 Total capital Capital and reserves Share reserve and attributable to Share premium retained owners of For the capital account earnings the Company period 1 April 2018 to 30 Notes GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000 September 2018 (unaudited) Balance as 1,515 49,768 94,751 146,034 at 1 April 2018 Total - - 11,678 11,678 comprehensi ve income Share issue 17 - 3 - 3 costs Dividends 8 - - (6,062) (6,062) paid Balance as 1,515 49,771 100,367 151,653

at 30 September 2018 Total capital Capital and reserves Share reserve and attributable to Share premium retained owners of For the capital account earnings the Company period 1 May 2017 to 31 October Notes GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000 2017 (unaudited) Balance at 1,236 22,514 94,924 118,674 1 May 2017 Total - - 6,989 6,989 comprehensi ve income Ordinary 16,17 279 27,771 - 28,050 shares issued Share issue 17 - (546) - (546) costs Dividends 8 - - (4,946) (4,946) paid Balance as 1,515 49,739 96,967 148,221 at 31 October 2017 Total capital Capital and reserves Share reserve and attributable to Share premium retained owners of For the 11 capital account earnings the Company* month period 1 May 2017 to 31 March Notes GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000 2018 (audited) Balance at 1,236 22,514 94,924 118,674 1 May 2017 Total - - 9,820 9,820 comprehensi ve income Ordinary 16,17 279 27,771 - 28,050 shares issued Share issue 17 - (517) - (517) costs Dividends 8 - - (9,993) (9,993) paid Balance as 1,515 49,768 94,751 146,034 at 31 March 2018 The notes below form an integral part of these condensed financial statements. * Although not required by IAS 34, the comparative figures for the preceding full reporting period and related notes have been included on a voluntary basis. Condensed Statement of Financial Position as at 30 September 2018 As at As at As at 30 September 31 October 2017 31 March 2018 2018 (unaudited) (unaudited)* (audited) Notes GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000 Assets Non-Current Assets Investment 9 192,519 147,030 187,751 property 192,519 147,030 187,751 Current Assets Investment 9 - - 3,650 property held for sale Receivables 10 3,394 2,204 2,938 and prepayments Other 11 9 24 26 financial assets held at fair value Cash and cash 8,145 34,537 4,711 equivalents 11,548 36,765 11,325 Total assets 204,067 183,795 199,076 Non-Current Liabilities Interest 12 (49,714) (32,259) (49,643) bearing loans and borrowings Finance lease 14 (573) (591) (573) obligations (50,287) (32,850) (50,216) Current Liabilities Payables and 13 (2,080) (2,677) (2,779) accrued expenses Finance lease 14 (47) (47) (47) obligations (2,127) (2,724) (2,826) Total (52,414) (35,574) (53,042) Liabilities Net Assets 151,653 148,221 146,034 Equity Share capital 16 1,515 1,515 1,515 Share premium 17 49,771 49,739 49,768 account Capital 100,367 96,967 94,751 reserve and retained earnings Total capital 151,653 148,221 146,034 and reserves attributable to equity holders of the Company Net Asset 7 100.06 97.80 96.36 Value per share (pence per share) The financial statements were approved by the Board of Directors on 14 November 2018 and were signed on its behalf by: Mark Burton Chairman AEW UK REIT plc Company number: 09522515 The notes below form an integral part of these condensed consolidated financial statements. * Although not required by IAS 34, the comparative figures for the previous interim period and related notes have been included on a voluntary basis. Condensed Statement of Cash Flows for the six months ended 30 September 2018 Period from Period from Period from 1 April 1 May 2017 to 1 May 2017 to 2018 to 30 31 October 2017 31 March 2018 September 2018 (unaudited) (unaudited) (audited)* GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000 Cash flows from operating activities Operating profit 12,334 7,297 10,472 Adjustment for non-cash items: Gain from change in (5,653) (2,480) (1,014) fair value of investment property Loss on disposal of 178 216 216 investment property Profit on disposal - (73) (73) of investments Decrease/(increase) 455 666 (701) in other receivables and prepayments Decrease in other (385) (1,178) (409) payables and accrued expenses Net cash generated 6,019 4,448 8,491 from operating activities Cash flows from investing activities Purchase of (506) (17,939) (63,896) investment property Disposal of 4,508 10,858 10,856 investment property Disposal of - 7,667 7,667 investments Net cash generated 4,002 586 (45,373) from/(used in) investing activities Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from issue - 28,050 28,050 of ordinary share capital Share issue costs (31) (453) (483) Loan draw down - 3,490 20,990 Loan arrangement - - (166) fees Finance costs (494) (291) (458) Dividends paid (6,062) (4,946) (9,993) Net cash (used (6,587) 25,850 37,940 in)/generated from financing activities Net increase in cash 3,434 30,884 1,058 and cash equivalents Cash and cash 4,711 3,653 3,653 equivalents at start of the period Cash and cash 8,145 34,537 4,711 equivalents at end of the period The notes below form an integral part of these condensed financial statements. * Although not required by IAS 34, the comparative figures for the preceding full reporting period and related notes have been included on a voluntary basis. Notes to the Condensed Financial Statements for the six months ended 30 September 2018 1. Corporate information AEW UK REIT plc (the 'Company') is a closed ended Real Estate Investment Trust ('REIT') incorporated on 1 April 2015 and domiciled in the UK. The comparative information for the 11 month period ended 31 March 2018 does not constitute statutory accounts as defined in section 434 of the Companies Act 2006. The auditors reported on those accounts; its report was unqualified, and did not contain a statement under section 498(2) or (3) of the Companies Act 2006. 2. Accounting policies 2.1 Basis of preparation These interim condensed unaudited financial statements have been prepared in accordance with IAS 34 Interim Financial Reporting as adopted by the EU, and should be read in conjunction with the Company's last financial statements for the 11 month period ended 31 March 2018. These condensed unaudited financial statements do not include all information required for a complete set of financial statements proposed in accordance with IFRS as adopted by the EU ('EU IFRS'), however, selected explanatory notes have been included to explain events and transactions that are significant in understanding changes in the Company's financial position and performance since the last financial statements. A review of the interim financial information has been performed by the Independent Auditor of the Company for issue on 14 November 2018. The comparative figures disclosed in the condensed unaudited financial statements and related notes have been presented for both the six month period ended 31 October 2017 and 11 month period ended 31 March 2018 and as at 31 October 2017 and 31 March 2018. Although not required by IAS 34, the comparative figures as at 31 October 2017 for the Condensed Statement of Financial Position and for the 11 month period ended 31 March 2018 for the Condensed Statement of Comprehensive Income, Condensed Statement of Changes in Equity and Condensed Statement of Cash Flows and related notes have been included on a voluntary basis. These condensed unaudited financial statements have been prepared under the historical-cost convention, except for investment property and interest rate

