

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Investec plc (INVP.L) reported pretax profit of 388.25 million pounds for the six months to 30 September 2018 compared to 326.26 million pounds, previous year. Earnings per share was 26.8 pence compared to 24.9 pence. Operating profit before goodwill, acquired intangibles, non-operating items and taxation and after other non-controlling interests increased 14.2% to 359.3 million pounds, an increase of 17.6% on a currency neutral basis. Adjusted earnings per share was 27.5 pence compared to 25.7 pence.



First-half net interest income increased to 405.01 million pounds from 364.32 million pounds, a year ago.



Fani Titi and Hendrik du Toit, Joint Chief Executive Officers of Investec said: 'The outgoing executives have handed over a resilient business with positive momentum and good growth potential. It is now up to us to implement our strategy of simplification and greater focus, involving the demerger and separate listing of the Asset Management business and the positioning of the Specialist Bank and Wealth & Investment businesses for sustainable long-term growth. Revenue growth, capital allocation and cost discipline remain high on our agenda.'



The board declared a dividend of 11.0 pence per ordinary share.



