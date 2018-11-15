

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Tullow Oil Plc (TLW.L) said Thursday that all its oil fields are producing in line with expectations and narrowed its full-year oil production guidance.



In a trading update for the period from 26 July to 15 November 2018, Tulllow Oil said that its West Africa oil assets have performed strongly throughout the year and have delivered production in line with expectations.



The Group's full-year oil production, including production-equivalent insurance payments, is now expected to average between 87,000 bopd and 91,000 bopd. Gas production is expected to average around 2,300 boepd for the full year.



Tullow's overall Group production for oil and gas in 2018 is therefore expected to average between 89,300 boepd and 93,300 boepd.



Tullow Oil noted that strong production and higher oil prices for much of the second half of the year continued to positively impact cash flow generation.



For the full year 2018, Tullow expects to generate free cash flow of around $700 million, subject to year-end working capital movements. This includes exceptional payments of approximately $200 million associated with the Seadrill litigation paid in July and assumes the receipt of approximately $200 million of Uganda deal completion proceeds before year-end.



According to the company, this strong performance enabled the Group to further deleverage the balance sheet during 2018. Net debt at the end of 2018 is expected by the company to reduce to about $2.8 billion, from $3.5 billion at the beginning of the year.



The company lowered its outlook for full-year capital expenditure to approximately $430 million following savings, farm-downs and some work program deferrals. Earlier, the company's capital expenditure guidance was $460 million.



This forecast excludes revised expenditure of approximately $40 million in Uganda which will be reimbursed on completion of the Uganda farm-down.



