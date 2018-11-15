Sampo Oyj: Sampo plc: Disclosure Under Chapter 9 Section 5 of the Securities Market Act (The Capital Group Companies, Inc.)

SAMPO PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 15 November 2018 at 9:45 am

Disclosure Under Chapter 9 Section 5 of the Securities Market Act (The Capital Group Companies, Inc.)

Sampo plc (business code 0142213-3) has today received a disclosure under Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Securities Markets Act. According to the notification the number of Sampo A shares (ISIN: FI009003305) owned by The Capital Group Companies, Inc. and the voting rights attached to the shares decreased on 13 November 2018 to under five (5) per cent of Sampo plc's total number of shares and voting rights.

The Capital Group Companies, Inc. ("CGC") is the parent company of Capital Research and Management Company ("CRMC"). CRMC is a U.S.-based investment management company that manages the American Funds family of mutual funds. CRMC manages equity assets for various investment companies through three divisions, Capital Research Global Investors, Capital International Investors and Capital World Investors. CRMC in turn is the parent company of Capital Group International, Inc. ("CGII"), which in turn is the parent company of five investment management companies ("CGII management companies"): Capital Guardian Trust Company, Capital International, Inc., Capital International Limited, Capital International Sàrl and Capital International K.K. The CGII management companies primarily serve as investment managers to institutional clients.Neither CGC nor any of its affiliates own shares of the issuer for its own accounts. Rather, the shares reported are owned by funds and accounts under the discretionary investment management of one or more of the investment management companies described above.

Sampo's share capital comprises 555,351,850 shares, of which 554,151,850 are A shares and 1,200,000 are B shares. Each A share entitles its holder to one (1) vote and each B share to five (5) votes. Thus, the total number of votes is 560,151,850.

Total positions of Capital Group Companies, Inc. and its funds subject to the notification:

% of shares and voting rights (total of A) % of shares and voting rights through financial instruments (total of B) Total of both in % (A+B) Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 4.9765% of shares



4.9339% of voting rights 0.0000% of shares



0.0000% of voting rights 4.9765% of shares



4.9339% of voting rights Positions of previous notification (if applicable)



6.4843% of shares



6.4291% of voting rights 0.0000% of shares



0.0000% of voting rights 6.4843% of shares



6.4291% of voting rights

Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed:

A: Shares and voting rights:

Class/type of shares

ISIN code Number of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights Direct

(SMA 9:5) Indirect

(SMA 9:6 and 9:7) Direct

(SMA 9:5) Indirect

(SMA 9:6 and 9:7) FI0009003305 N.A.



27,057,677 shares



27,057,677 voting rights N.A. 4.8722% of shares



4.8304% of voting rights ADR shares

1 ADR = 0.5 shares

(US79588J1025) N.A. 579,600 shares



579,600 voting rights N.A. 0.1044% of shares



0.1035% of voting rights SUBTOTAL A 27,637,277 shares and voting rights



4.9765% of shares



4.9339% of voting rights



Full Chain of Controlled Undertakings:

% of shares and voting rights (total of A) % of shares and voting rights through financial instruments (total of B) Total of both in % (A+B) The Capital Group Companies, Inc. 4.9765% of shares



4.9339% of voting rights 0.0000% of shares



0.0000% of voting rights 4.9765% of shares



4.9339% of voting rights Capital Research and Management Company (1) Below 5% of shares



Below 5% of voting rights 0.0000% of shares



0.0000% of voting rights Below 5% of shares



Below 5% of voting rights Capital Guardian Trust Company (2) Below 5% of shares



Below 5% of voting rights 0.0000% of shares



0.0000% of voting rights Below 5% of shares



Below 5% of voting rights Capital International, Inc. (2) Below 5% of shares



Below 5% of voting rights 0.0000% of shares



0.0000% of voting rights Below 5% of shares



Below 5% of voting rights Capital International Limited (2) Below 5% of shares



Below 5% of voting rights 0.0000% of shares



0.0000% of voting rights Below 5% of shares



Below 5% of voting rights Capital International Sárl (2) Below 5% of shares



Below 5% of voting rights 0.0000% of shares



0.0000% of voting rights Below 5% of shares



Below 5% of voting rights

Wholly owned subsidiary of The Capital Group Companies, Inc. Wholly owned indirect subsidiaries of Capital Research and Management Company

SAMPO PLC

Jarmo Salonen

Head of Investor Relations and Group Communications

tel. +358 10 516 0030

