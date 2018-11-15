sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 15.11.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 598 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

9,782 Euro		-0,008
-0,08 %
WKN: A0MU9Q ISIN: GB00B1YW4409 Ticker-Symbol: IGQ5 
Aktie:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
1-Jahres-Chart
3I GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
3I GROUP PLC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
9,855
10,013
09:12
9,83
9,986
09:12
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
3I GROUP PLC
3I GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
3I GROUP PLC9,782-0,08 %