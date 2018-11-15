

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - 3i Group plc (III.L) reported that its half-year operating profit before tax increased year-over-year to 713 million pounds from 656 million pounds. Earnings per share was 73.5 pence compared to 67.9 pence. On an investment basis, operating profit before tax increased to 714 million pounds from 658 million pounds.



First-half gross investment return increased to 688 million pounds from 629 million pounds, previous year. On an investment basis, gross investment return was 789 million pounds compared to 746 million pounds.



The Group has decided to pay an interim dividend of 15.0 pence, which is 50% of fiscal 2018 total dividend. The interim dividend will be paid to shareholders on 9 January 2019.



Simon Borrows, 3i's Chief Executive, said: 'This was another good half for 3i. We generated a total return of 10%, completed the sale and our subsequent 35% reinvestment into Scandlines, invested in two new Private Equity portfolio companies and advised 3iN on the acquisition of three new investments.'



