GKN Powder Metallurgy Announces a Technology Partnership With EOS to Industrialize Metal 3D Printing

FRANKFURT, Germany, November 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Collaboration Slashes Part Production Time by 70 Percent Through Innovative Approach to Metal-based Additive Manufacturing (AM).

GKN Powder Metallurgy , a company known for innovation and a leading materials and parts producer in the powder metal industry, today announced a strategic partnership with EOS, the world's leading technology supplier in the field of industrial 3D printing of metals and polymers. Together, the companies have designed a new, high-productivity process for Laser metal 3D Printing which has reduced production time by 70 percent and overall cost by up to 50 percent.

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/782389/GKN_Logo.jpg )



"We're thinking differently about what's possible in manufacturing; metal 3D printing and rapid prototyping have become a formidable part of our business," said Peter Oberparleiter, CEO of GKN Powder Metallurgy. "This collaboration makes laser metal 3D printing a viable long-term solution for manufacturers across the board that require fast delivery turnaround and could benefit from the high degree of design freedom that comes with Laser 3D printing. Our customers will be able to produce higher quality parts faster than ever before, with absolutely no tooling."

So far, additive manufacturing has been embraced by the automotive and industrial industries for rapid prototyping, but oftentimes, customers find the process cost prohibitive for producing parts at full-scale production. The combination of GKN's innovative metal powder, EOS StainlessSteel 316L VPro, and EOS's unique process and additive manufacturing expertise, make it possible to create a high-performance part designed for end-use at scale.

"In order to expand our foot print in the automotive industry, we were looking for a strong partner with a high level of expertise in the field of steels and typical industry grade materials combined with a proven track record of further industrializing technologies together with customer applications," said Dr. Adrian Keppler, CEO at EOS. "We found a perfect partner in GKN Powder Metallurgy. Based on this partnership, our customers will benefit from higher build speeds and lower material costs resulting in significantly optimized cost per part. This is going to lower the entry barrier and will enable completely new application fields."

For more information about this partnership, visit http://www.gknpm.com/Formnext. To connect with GKN at Formnext, please visit Hall 3.1/Stand E30 and at their scheduled press conference, to be held on November 15 at 14:30 CET at our Booth.

About GKN Powder Metallurgy

GKN Powder Metallurgy is your full metal shapes solutions provider, shaping powder metal into high performance and high precision components. We provide leading powder metal expertise and process experience to transform ideas into production. The company consists of GKN Hoeganaes, GKN Sinter Metals, and GKN Additive to provide powder materials, conventional components, and Additive Manufacturing production. We combine three focused businesses under one brand. Together we are over 7,400 problem solvers over 34 locations, setting our global engineering network at the highest standard.

Global Media Contact

Susanne Trautmann

Susanne.trautmann@gkn.com

+49-151-6404-4890

About EOS

EOS is the world's leading technology supplier in the field of industrial 3D printing of metals and polymers. Formed in 1989, the independent company is pioneer and innovator for comprehensive solutions in additive manufacturing. Its product portfolio of EOS systems, materials, and process parameters gives customers crucial competitive advantages in terms of product quality and the long-term economic sustainability of their manufacturing processes. Furthermore, customers benefit from deep technical expertise in global service, applications engineering and consultancy. ( http://www.eos.info/en )

Global Media Contact

Claudia Jordan

Claudia.jordan@eos.info

+49-89-893-36-2134