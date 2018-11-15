On November 15, 2018, Prime Living AB (publ) published a press release with information that the company's working capital, in the current situation, is sufficient only until the second half of December 2018. The current rules of First North state that a listed company can be given observation status if any circumstance exists that result in material adverse uncertainty in respect of the company's financial situation. With reference to what is stated above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has decided that the shares in Prime Living AB (publ) (PRIME, ISIN code SE0006422309, order book ID 110385) and preference shares (PRIME PREF B, ISIN code SE0006422317, order book ID 105127) will be given observation status. For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Tobias Ställborn or Karin Ydén, telephone + 46 8 405 60 00. Nasdaq Stockholm AB