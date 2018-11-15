

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Royal Mail plc (RMG.L) reported that its profit before tax for the half year ended 23 September 2018 dropped to 33 million pounds from 77 million pounds last year.



Rico Back, Group Chief Executive Officer, said, 'We have put in place a range of actions to improve our performance. We are reconfirming our commitment to our revised £100 million cost avoidance target and adjusted Group operating profit before transformation costs of £500 million - £550 million for the financial year.'



Profit attributable to equity holders of the parent Company for the half year fell to 5 million pounds or 0.5 pence per share from 169 million pounds or 17.0 pence per share in the prior year.



Operating profit before transformation costs increased by 119 million pounds, mainly due to the reduction in the IAS 19 pension charge in UKPIL as the RMPP was closed to future accrual in its previous form from 31 March 2018. Operating specific items increased by 131 million pounds largely due to the impairment of the GSO and Postal Express businesses in GLS and the purchase of a further buy-in insurance policy for the RMSEPP.



Adjusted basic earnings per share from continuing operations was 13.6 pence compared to 20.1 pence last year.



Group revenue rose to 4.93 billion pounds from 4.83 billion pounds last year. This was due to higher parcels revenue in GLS and UKPIL, which more than offset the decline in UKPIL letters revenue.



The Board has declared an interim dividend of 8.0 pence per ordinary share, payable on 16 January 2019 to shareholders on the register at the close of business on 7 December 2018.



Current trading is in line with our revised expectations. The outlook and other guidance is unchanged. It continues to expect adjusted Group operating profit before transformation costs in the range of 500 million pounds to 550 million pounds for the full year on a 52 week basis.



The company expects UKPIL parcel volumes and revenue growth rates for the full year to be better than in 2017-18. It maintained its medium-term outlook for addressed letter volume declines of between four to six per cent per annum, excluding political parties' election mailings. For this year, it maintained outlook for a similar decline to that which it has seen in the first half.



