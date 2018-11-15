

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Spirent Communications plc (SPT.L), a communications technology company, reported Thursday that its performance delivery is on plan with further good momentum enjoyed in the third quarter of 2018.



Looking ahead, the company said its Board is confident of delivering further strategic progress in the year and expects to at least deliver its expectations for the current financial year.



In its trading update for the third quarter, the company said it secured a number of key wins, providing further evidence that its strategy is working.



Order intake for the nine months showed solid growth on the same period in 2017.



The company said it continues to expect a weighting to the second half of the year, with the usual uptick in the last quarter of the year.



Eric Hutchinson, Chief Executive Officer, said, 'The business continues to perform well. We are pleased growth in order intake is now translating to revenue growth .... The Board remains confident that the Group will show progress in 2018, and that we will at least deliver our expectations for the year.'



Separately, the company announced that Hutchinson has notified the Board of his desire to retire from the Company in 2019. The Board is initiating a recruitment process.



Hutchinson has agreed to continue in his current role until a successor has been appointed and through a transition period. He has been with the company for the last 36 years, and particularly the last 5 years as CEO.



