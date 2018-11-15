

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Spirax-Sarco Engineering Plc. (SPX.L) said Thursday that its organic sales growth rate in the four months to October 2018 increased modestly from that achieved in the first six months of the year, maintaining the good performance of the first half.



The company also said that its overall expectations for the full-year are unchanged and the Board has confidence that the Group will make further progress in 2018.



Spirax-Sarco Engineering noted that the global macro-economic environment for the Group remains positive with the latest forecast for Global Industrial Production or IP growth for 2018 being 3.5 percent, marginally below the 3.6 percent forecast at the time of its Interim Report.



Consistent with the first half-year performance, the company said its Group operating profit is ahead of the comparable ten-month period at constant currency, both on an organic basis and when the effects of the above acquisitions are included.



Looking ahead, Spirax-Sarco Engineering noted that industrial production growth rates are forecast to remain positive for the remainder of the year in both developed and emerging markets, although predictions for 2019 are less clear, with forecasters indicating a slightly lower level of IP growth in 2019 than in 2018.



However, the company is continuing with its investment programs in support of future growth and the implementation of its strategy to generate growth from its own actions to outperform the company's markets.



