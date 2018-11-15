

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Premier Oil plc (PMO.L, PMOIY.PK) reported that its group production year-to-date has averaged 78.4 kboepd, compared to 76.2 kboepd for the first half. Current production is running at 85-90 kboepd, driven by higher Catcher Area production and outperformance from the Chim Sáo field.



Forecast full-year production is around 80 kboepd in line with guidance of 80-85 kboepd, previously revised to include a full year of production from Pakistan.



Tony Durrant, Chief Executive, said, 'Premier is now generating significant free cash flow. Our portfolio is currently producing 85-90 kboepd, our low cost base has been maintained and our capital spend is tightly controlled. We are on track to deliver material debt reduction in 2018 through 2019, substantially improving our balance sheet.'



