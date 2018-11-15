

KAHL AM MAIN (dpa-AFX) - SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES (SGTSF.PK, SGTSY.PK) reported third-quarter net profit of 4.7 million euros compared to a loss of 2.8 million euros, previous year. EBIT was at 5.2 million euros compared to a negative EBIT of 2.1 million euros, prior year.



Third-quarter sales improved year-over-year to 44.6 million euros from 15.3 million euros. Order intake was at 9.6 million euros compared to 27.3 million euros.



SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES expects a favorable course of business in the fourth quarter and confirmed its forecast for the full-year 2018 with sales in a low triple-digit million range. The EBIT for the business year 2018 is set to amount to a positive mid single-digit million range.



For the business year 2019, the company currently expects a further increase in sales and the operating result (EBIT).



