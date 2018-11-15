

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Great Portland Estates plc. (GPOR.L) reported that its profit before tax for the six months ended 30 September 2018 rose to 40.4 million pounds from 22.8 million pounds last year.



Profit for the period was 33.7 million pounds or 11.1 pence per share up from 25.3 million pound or 5.7 pence per share in the prior year.



Total revenue dropped to 50.8 million pounds from 65.4 million pounds last year.



The company said it has already completed 329 million pounds of net sales so far this financial year, crystallising profits from properties where it has delivered our business plans and reducing LTV to less than 6%, with more than 200 million pounds of cash on deposit yielding a very low return.



The company said it currently intends to return up to 200 million pounds of equity which is surplus to present needs to shareholders over the next 12 months through a share buyback.



