

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Devro plc (DVO.L) reported that the Group's year to date underlying operating profit was higher than the equivalent period last year as improved price/mix (particularly in China), manufacturing efficiencies (particularly in the US) and good progress on cost saving actions for Devro 100, more than offset the modestly lower overall edible casing sales volumes and currency headwinds. The Group said its expectations for the full year remain broadly unchanged as growth in underlying operating profit is expected to be underpinned by a continued improvement in price/mix, especially related to China and Latin America, and the delivery of cost savings.



Devro plc issued a trading update for the period 1 July to 31 October 2018. The Group said it has seen strong volume performances in the period, notably in North America, Latin America, and South East Asia. However Russia has been challenging and the Group has seen some continued weakness in Japan. Overall edible casing sales volumes for the period were lower than the Group's previously stated expectations. Full year edible casing volumes are now expected to be unchanged compared with prior year.



Also, Gerard Hoetmer has informed the Board of his intention to retire as Chairman and Director of Devro plc at the conclusion of the Annual General Meeting on 25 April 2019. The Board has initiated a search for Gerard's successor.



