

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Specialist asset manager Intermediate Capital Group plc (ICP.L) reported Thursday that its Group profit before tax for the half year ended 30 September 2018 rose 30 percent to 124.0 million pounds from 95.5 million pounds in the prior-year period.



Profit attributable to equity holders of the parent rose to 124.0 million pounds or 43.6 pence per share from 93.3 million pounds or 33.1 pence in the year-ago period.



Total revenue for the half year edged up slightly to 285.5 million pounds from last year's 285.1 million pounds in the same period last year.



Total assets under management or AUM rose 17 percent to 33.6 billion euros, with 6.1 billion euros of new money raised.



Third party fee earning AUM grew 24 percent from 3 March 2018 to 26.0 billion euros, resulting in third party fee income up 35 percent.



The company's board has recommended an interim dividend of 10.0 pence, an increase of 11.1 percent on the prior-year interim dividend and in line with the company's stated policy that the interim dividend will equate to a third of the prior year total dividend.



The dividend will be paid on 10 January 2019 to shareholders on the register on 7 December 2018.



