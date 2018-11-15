

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Genus plc (GNS.L), an animal genetics company, Thursday said its adjusted profit before tax for the four months to October 31, including planned increased investment in research and development, was lower than the very strong start to the prior year.



Further, the company said it continued to make good progress towards its strategic objectives. The Board currently anticipates that Genus will perform in line with its growth expectations for the year ending June 30, 2019.



In its trading update for the period from July 1 to November 14, to coincide with its AGM, the company noted that trading in the period as anticipated has seen continued good progress in ABS, its beef and dairy business, while conditions in some regions for PIC, porcine business, remaining challenging.



In the four months to October 31, PIC volumes grew in North America, Latin America and Europe, but were lower in Asia due to African Swine Fever or ASF in China.



The company noted that widespread restrictions have been imposed on the movement of pigs in China, constraining PIC's ability to fulfil some customer orders there. In the medium term, Genus believes ASF will accelerate modernisation of pig farming in China, increasing the opportunity for PIC's elite genetics. It is also likely to lead to increased demand from China for pork imports which should benefit producers in North America, Europe and Brazil, where prices recently have been relatively depressed and volatile.



In ABS, increased dairy prices resulted in profitable conditions for producers in Europe, while in the US, where producers had been losing money since early 2018, prices started to improve. US beef prices stabilised following their fall in the earlier part of the calendar year, while prices and market conditions improved for Brazilian producers.



In the four months, ABS volumes, revenues and adjusted operating profits all increased compared with the prior year.



