Bitsane Supports the BCH Hard Fork and Will Credit Its Users With New Coins

Bitsane, the Europe-based crypto exchange, is going to support the fork of Bitcoin Cash and will credit the customers with new split coins on a 1:1 basis.

Twice a year, the Bitcoin Cash network hard forks as part of scheduled protocol upgrades.

According to the information published by bitcoincash.org, the Bitcoin Cash (BCH) network will be undergoing a planned protocol upgrade on November 15th, 2018 at approximately 8:40 am PT (4:40 pm UTC) via the Bitcoin ABC full node implementation.

However, unlike the previous BCH hard forks, there is a competing proposal that is not compatible with a published roadmap.

The event planned for November, 15th is not going to be a conventional hard fork. It is happening because of consensus conflict between BCH communities and is going to result in a split in two chains - particularly, Craig Wright's nChain implementation and Bitmain's Wormhole.

Not to provoke the developing tension on "which coin is true BCH" topic, Bitsane joins the award of supporting the fork on the terms of equality. For those, who have BCH balance on Bitsane during the Bitcoin Cash hard fork on November 15th, 2018 at 4:40 pm UTC, will be additionally credited the equivalent amount of BSV coins on a 1:1 basis.

Thus, all BCH holders will receive new forked coins with the corresponding amount.

Meanwhile, in order to ensure the safety of customers' funds, from November 15th, 2018 at 10 am UTC , Bitsane will temporarily suspend the deposits and the withdrawals of Bitcoin Cash until the hard fork block has been completed.

Please be sure that all your BCH deposit transactions are completed prior to that time.

Our customers will be updated as soon as the network upgrade has been done. Trading will remain active during this time.

