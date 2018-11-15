KONE OYJ: KONE wins order to equip Global Trade Center in Nairobi, Kenya









KONE Corporation, press release, November 15, 2018

KONE Corporation, a global leader in the elevator and escalator industry, has won an order to provide elevators for Global Trade Center Nairobi, a mixed-use high-rise development near the central business district of Nairobi, Kenya. When completed, the office tower will rise to 185 meters, placing it among the tallest buildings in East Africa.

The skyscraper will serve as the hub for the African operations of AVIC International, the first Chinese company to open headquarters in Kenya.

In addition to the 42-story office tower, the mixed-use complex will include a commercial podium, four residential towers, the tallest of which will rise to 31 stories, and a 35-story luxury hotel property to be operated by JW Marriott Hotels.

KONE will equip the development with 35 KONE MiniSpace high-rise elevators traveling at a maximum speed of 6 meters per second, 14 KONE MonoSpace machine-room-less elevators, and a KONE Destination Control System, which will help optimize elevator efficiency and passenger comfort.

"I am proud that KONE was chosen to equip this pioneering development, which is bound to be of great significance to business in the region," says Pierre Liautaud, KONE executive vice president for South Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Global Trade Center Nairobi is a project of AVIC International Real Estate Kenya, Ltd. and the main contractor is Zhejiang Chengjian Construction Africa, Ltd.

Triad Architects and GMP International Architects designed the project, which is scheduled for completion in 2020.

KONE booked the order in the third quarter of 2018.

