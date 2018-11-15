

ANKARA (dpa-AFX) - Turkey's unemployment rate rose for a fifth straight month in August, preliminary data from the Turkish Statistical Institute showed on Thursday.



The jobless rate rose to 11.1 percent from 10.8 percent in July. Economists had expected a figure of 11.2 percent. A year ago, the rate was 10.6 percent.



The number of unemployed persons aged 15 years old and over rose to 3.67 million from 3.53 million in the previous month and 27.7 million a year ago.



The youth unemployment rate including persons aged 15-24 climbed by 0.2 percentage points year-on-year to 20.8 percent.



Employment rose to 29.31 million in August from 29.27 million in the previous month and 28.82 million in the same month last year.



