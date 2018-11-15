

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Antofagasta plc (ANFGY.PK, ANTO.L) announced the approval of the expansion of its subsidiary Minera Los Pelambres , which is 60% owned by Antofagasta and 40% owned by consortiums led by JX Nippon and Mitsubishi. The expansion will add an average of 60,000 tonnes of copper a year to the mine's production over the first 15 years of operation.



Construction of the $1.3 billion project will start at the beginning of 2019 and first production is expected in the second half of 2021. The plant expansion includes an additional SAG mill, ball mill and the corresponding flotation circuit with 6 additional cells.



