Rydoo, the Sodexo Corp-up, Expands Its Global Footprint and Opens Offices in Manila and Lisbon

Rydoo, the all-in-one travel & expense management platform, has today announced the opening of two offices in Manila and Lisbon. Already operating in 63 markets and servicing more than 6500 customers, Rydoo thus continues its expansion in the Asia-Pacific market and strengthens its foothold in Europe. "Business travel and expense management is booming (forecasts anticipate a further 7.1% increase in spending in 2018 to reach US$1.7 trillion by 2022*). The market is looking for a global solution that employees can easily adopt across the globe," explains Sebastien Marchon, CEO of Rydoo.

Time to strengthen Rydoo's presence in Asia...

Headquartered in Paris, Mechelen and Warsaw, Rydoo has already made several steps with a view to bringing its expense and business travel expertise to the APAC region. In order to strengthen its position within this market, the company is opening a hub in Manilla with a twofold objective: to better serve its existing global clients operating in the area and to support the growing local demand for a travel & expense management solution.

With over 6500 enterprise clients, the company has a proven local track record with several references in the region.

… and to reinforce its position in EU

Within Europe, Lisbon is becoming a tech start-up hub, boasting talented workers with an entrepreneurial mindset. In order to further enhance Rydoo's international success, the Portuguese capital will host the company's 4th European hub (with Paris, Mechelen and Warsaw the previous venues). The corp-up is targeting to onboard 20 new employees by January 2019; a wide range of job opportunities is available, including Sales Development Representative and Customer Success Manager. Rydoo is seeking talented individuals who speak different languages & benefit from various professional backgrounds.

"We have experienced an accelerated growth since the launch of Rydoo five months ago. The time is right for us to expand our presence in Asia-Pacific and open new hubs. Manila and Lisbon are great places when it comes to innovation and talent," explains Sebastien Marchon, CEO of Rydoo.

Didier Dumont, CEO of Sodexo Mobility and Expense shares: "Our ambition is that Rydoo becomes one of the leading players in the travel and expense management market, on a global scale. By allowing companies and employees to tackle time-consuming administrativetasks and to focus on what really matters, Rydoo - a Sodexo corp-up - enhances organizations' performance."

Rydoo has a workforce of 300 staff, representing a total of 24 nationalities.

About Rydoo

Rydoo reinvents and simplifies business travel and expense management through the expertise of the two startups from which it emerged: Xpenditure and iAlbatros. With a team of 300 enthusiastic employees, Rydoo operates in more than 60 countries and its 6,500 companies (public and private organizations) benefit from the usability and efficiency of its consumer-oriented app. Rydoo is a Sodexo corp-up, an alliance of two startups and a large corporation.

About Sodexo

Founded in Marseille in 1966 by Pierre Bellon, Sodexo is the global leader in services that improve Quality of Life, an essential factor in individual and organizational performance. Operating in 80 countries, Sodexo serves 100 million consumers each day through its unique combination of On-site Services, Benefits and Rewards Services and Personal and Home Services. Sodexo provides clients an integrated offering developed over more than 50 years of experience: from foodservices, reception, maintenance and cleaning, to facilities and equipment management; from services and programs fostering employees' engagement to solutions that simplify and optimize their mobility and expenses management, to in-home assistance, child care centers and concierge services. Sodexo's success and performance are founded on its independence, its sustainable business model and its ability to continuously develop and engage its 460,000 employees throughout the world. Sodexo is included in the CAC 40, FTSE 4 Good and DJSI indices.

