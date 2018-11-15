UK Mortgages Ltd - UK Mortgages Ltd Presentation

15/11/2018

UK Mortgages Limited

(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 60440, LEI 549300388LT7VTHCIT59)

UKML update

Rob Ford, Partner and Portfolio Manager of UK Mortgages Limited (UKML) will be providing an update on UKML on Thursday 15thNovember 2018 at 11:45am. Information on current investments and pipeline can be found in the presentation.

http://content.prnewswire.com/documents/PRNUK-1511180911-6618_UKML_Update_CC.pdf