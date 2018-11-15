sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 15.11.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 598 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
15.11.2018 | 10:16
(1 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

UK Mortgages Ltd - UK Mortgages Ltd Presentation

UK Mortgages Ltd - UK Mortgages Ltd Presentation

PR Newswire

London, November 15

15/11/2018

UK Mortgages Limited
(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 60440, LEI 549300388LT7VTHCIT59)

UKML update

Rob Ford, Partner and Portfolio Manager of UK Mortgages Limited (UKML) will be providing an update on UKML on Thursday 15thNovember 2018 at 11:45am. Information on current investments and pipeline can be found in the presentation.

http://content.prnewswire.com/documents/PRNUK-1511180911-6618_UKML_Update_CC.pdf


© 2018 PR Newswire