Suominen Corporation: Pekka Ojanpää to start as President & CEO of Suominen on 1 December 2018

Suominen Corporation Investor news 15 November 2018 at 11:05 am EETPekka Ojanpää to start as President & CEO of Suominen on 1 December 2018Suominen Corporation appointed Mr. Pekka Ojanpää as the new President & CEO on 3 August 2018. He will start in his role on 1 December 2018.

Pekka Ojanpää (born 1966) is Master of Science (Econ.) and prior to joining Suominen he worked as President & CEO of Lassila & Tikanoja Plc.



Suominen in brief



Suominen manufactures nonwovens as roll goods for wipes as well as for medical and hygiene products. The end products made of Suominen's nonwovens - wet wipes, feminine care products and swabs, for instance - bring added value to the daily life of consumers worldwide. Suominen is the global market leader in nonwovens for wipes and employs over 650 people in Europe and in the Americas. Suominen's net sales in 2017 amounted to EUR 426.0 million and comparable operating profit to EUR 15.0 million. The Suominen share (SUY1V) is listed in Nasdaq Helsinki Stock Exchange (Mid Cap). Read more at www.suominen.fi.