

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks rose on Thursday after British Prime Minister Theresa May won the support of her bitterly divided cabinet for a draft Brexit deal and China reportedly outlined a series of concessions to the U.S. on their trade dispute.



The benchmark DAX was up 69 points or 0.60 percent at 11,481 in opening deals after losing half a percent the previous day.



Consumer goods maker Henkel rallied 2.8 percent after reporting a rise in third-quarter sales and confirming full-year guidance.



Deutsche EuroShop advanced 0.8 percent. The real estate investment company reported that its funds from operations increased by 2.9 percent to 110.7 million euros in the first nine months of the current financial year.



Carmaker BMW fell over 1 percent, Daimler lost 1.6 percent and Volkswagen shed 0.9 percent. Industry data showed today that new car registration in Europe decreased by 7.3 percent year-on-year in October after a 23.5 percent slump in September.



Industrial gases firm Linde was marginally lower after reporting a drop in revenue for nine months ended September.



