AliExpress No.1 Sales in Home Appliance Industry: ILIFE Obtained Impressive Achievements on 11.11 Global Shopping Festival

SHENZHEN, China, Nov. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- AliExpress 11.11 Global Shopping Festival is considered one of the world's largest 48-hour online shopping festivals, and ILIFE, the world-renowned robot vacuum brand, achieved prominent results in this just-concluded Global Shopping Festival. ILIFE's global total sales steadily occupied first place in the home appliance industry and top 10 in the whole AliExpress platform. At the same time, the domestic market made a huge breakthrough and the total volume has realized nearly 400% year-on-year growth. With both overseas and domestic record-broken sales, ILIFE has become one of the world leaders in the robot vacuum industry.

ILIFE has seen robust growth in sales since the opening of its stores on AliExpress and been named No.1 seller among all robot vacuums and "AliExpress 11.11 Top 10 Brands" across the platform since 2017. The outstanding achievements can be attributed to its far-reaching strategies.

R&D, Manufacturing and Sales Integration

ILIFE is one of the few brands that integrates design, R&D, manufacturing and sales in this field, which has given ILIFE a powerful technical driving force and acuminous market insights that allow ILIFE to satisfy different requirements of customers around the world when operating its brands. According to different functions, ILIFE robot vacuums are divided into three series: A-series, V-series and W series. A-series specialize in carpet deep cleaning; V-series are designed for cleaning hard floor and W series, just globally launched several weeks ago, are the first floor wash robot on the market, which can easily tackle stains in 4 steps: moistening stains, scrubbing the floor, suctioning waste water and scraping residues off the floor.

Highly-Focused Single Business Model

As other brands are striding forward to multi-industrial development, ILIFE still consistently focuses on the robot vacuum field to integrate resources and maximize advantages. Every year, ILIFE invests 10% of sales in research and development, which aids ILIFE's unparalleled competitiveness. Innovative technology enables cost to be effectively controlled so that customers around the world can purchase cost-effective and premium performance robots. The principle "Good Price, Good Quality" is what ILIFE has always been adhering to.

Widely recognized by consumers in Russia, Poland, Spain, US, Japan and other countries and regions, ILIFE will continue to uphold the mission of "Making cleanness easier to make life better", and will keep pursuing technological innovation to bring the smart, clean living to more customers.

About ILIFE

Founded in 2007 and headquartered in Shenzhen, China, ILIFE is a high-tech company specializing in robotic cleaning technology. Having successfully penetrated the global market, ILIFE's sales network reaches over 30 countries and regions, offering technologically advanced, high-quality and cost-effective robot vacuums to the consumers around the world.

For more information, please visit: www.iliferobot.com.

For media enquiry, please contact: media@iliferobot.com.

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/iliferobotics

Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/iliferobotics

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/iliferobot

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/785386/ILIFE_AliExpress.jpg