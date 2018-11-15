

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Australian retailer Wesfarmers Ltd. 's(WES.AX, WFAFF.PK) shareholders on Thursday voted to approve the demerger of Coles. The company conducted General Meeting as well as the Scheme Meeting to approve and implement the demerger.



The company said its Board unanimously believes that this demerger is in the best interests of shareholders and has recommended to vote in favour of the resolutions.



If the demerger is approved, eligible shareholders will receive one Coles share for each Wesfarmers share they hold on the record date. Wesfarmers shareholders will retain their shareholding in Wesfarmers. The shareholders will then have the choice to keep their Wesfarmers and Coles shares, or sell either or both.



Trading of Coles shares, on a deferred settlement basis, is expected to commence on the Australian Securities Exchange on November 21. Wesfarmers shares will also begin trading on an exdemerger entitlements basis on the same date.



Wesfarmers will retain four divisions - Bunnings, Department Stores, Industrials and Officeworks. Wesfarmers will also retain a very strong balance sheet, providing flexibility to pursue investment opportunities when they arise.



The company intends to retain a minority ownership interest of 15 percent in Coles and a 50 percent interest in the flybuys joint venture with Coles. The company will not have any operational control but will appoint a director to the Board.



James Graham, who retired from the Wesfarmers Board in July, is Chairman-elect of the proposed demerged Coles Group.



In Australia, Wesfarmers shares traded at A$45.37, down 1.67%.



