sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 15.11.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 598 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

29,02 Euro		-0,35
-1,19 %
WKN: 876755 ISIN: AU000000WES1 Ticker-Symbol: WF3 
Aktie:
Branche
Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
S&P/ASX 50
1-Jahres-Chart
WESFARMERS LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
WESFARMERS LIMITED 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
28,976
29,30
10:39
29,02
29,30
10:08
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
WESFARMERS LIMITED
WESFARMERS LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
WESFARMERS LIMITED29,02-1,19 %