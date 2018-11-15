Mr. Jay Chun, the Chairman and Managing Director of Paradise and the Chairman of MGEMA participates in the MGS.

HONG KONG, Nov 15, 2018 - (ACN Newswire) - Paradise Entertainment Limited ("Paradise" or the "Group", HKEx: 1180), through its subsidiary LT Game, participated in the MGS Entertainment Show 2018 ("MGS" or the "Show") held in the Venetian Macao in the last three days. During the Show, Paradise showcased its exhilarating electronic gaming equipment and products, which were highly acclaimed and received positive feedback from the gaming community.Crowds gathered and were amused by the launch of the latest LMG accessory, the X-Stadium, where the engaging animation on gigantic screens captured the gaze of the patrons on the gaming floor. The automatic baccarat robot dazzled many by accurately delivering cards during a thrilling baccarat game. Paradise displayed a wide range of products, including the latest slot machines with an Asian twist and the intelligent card shoes that can recognize poker cards instinctively. Leveraging such top-notch and innovative technology, Paradise made strides in the gaming industry and is determined to develop proprietary products to meet the evolving preferences of the gaming patrons.The MGS was jointly organized by the Macau Gaming Equipment Manufacturers Association ("MGEMA"), the Nam Kwong Culture and Creativity Industry Co., Ltd. and the China National Machinery Industry International Co., Ltd. This year, the MGS received strong support from various departments of the Macao government, including the Gaming Inspection and Coordination Bureau ("DICJ"), the Economic Bureau, the Tourism Office, the Cultural Affairs Bureau, the Trade and Investment Promotion Institute and the Macau Productivity and Technology Transfer Center. Being a must-attend show for global gaming and entertainment professionals, the MGS was committed to promoting Macau as a diversified cultural hub in line with its positioning as the "World Center of Tourism and Leisure".Thanks to renowned speakers from the gaming industry, the MGS was buzzing with interesting discussions regarding the gaming industry, which provide significant guidance to the development of the gaming industry. Mr. Paulo Martins Chan, Director of DICJ delivered a speech in the MGS Summit regarding "The law and supervision of Macau gaming industry". In addition, Ms. Chan Tze Wai, Vice President of Macao Economic Bureau and other honorable guests also shared their views on how integrated resorts could promote Macau's economic development in the gaming industry. Meanwhile, Ms. Maria Helena de Senna Fernandes, Director of Macao Government Tourism Office, discussed with others on how integrated resorts could boost tourism and cultural development in the Greater Bay Area. It was a very rare and valuable occasion to have the opportunity to listen to the comments from these highly regarded individuals in just one event.Mr. Jay Chun, Chairman and Managing Director of Paradise as well as the Chairman of MGEMA, was invited to share his insights on some of the most popular topics on the Show in areas such as the cooperation of integrated resorts with the Greater Bay Area, the contribution of these resorts to Macau's economy, the discussion on the Japanese integrated resort opportunity and on the hot topic in the eGaming market.Mr. Chun commented, "As Macau positions itself as the 'World Center of Tourism and Leisure', the MGS is dedicated to provide exceptional technological products to the entertainment and hospitality industry, offering more opportunities for exhibitors to expand their businesses, building an excellent trading platform for both suppliers and customers. The MGS enables the innovative development model of 'Event + Tourism' bringing new momentum to the development of the gaming and leisure industry."Paradise Entertainment LimitedParadise Entertainment Limited (HKEx: 1180) engages in the development, sale and leasing of electronic gaming equipment and systems, as well as the provision of casino management services in Macau. Paradise is the investor, patent owner and sole provider of Live-Multi Game ("LMG") terminals and dominates the Electronic Table Games ("ETG") market in Macau. Apart from operating two casinos, Casino Kam Pek Paradise and Casino Waldo, Paradise envisions to become a global leader in gaming equipment.