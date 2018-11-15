

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks were modestly higher on Thursday after the Bloomberg reported that the Chinese government has outlined potential concessions to the Trump administration in an attempt to resolve a trade war between the world's two-largest economies.



Market sentiment also received a boost after European Council President Donald Tusk told reporters in Brussels that EU leaders would meet on November 25 to finalize and formalize the Brexit agreement.



The benchmark CAC 40 was up 9 points or 0.18 percent at 5,078 in opening deals after closing 0.7 percent lower on Wednesday.



Bouygues jumped 3.4 percent. The industrial group confirmed its FY18 outlook after reporting a rise in net profit in the first nine months of the year.



Automaker Renault declined 0.8 percent and Peugeot fell 1.9 percent after industry data showed EU new car registration decreased by 7.3 percent year-on-year in October.



