sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 15.11.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 598 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

92,92 Euro		-0,36
-0,39 %
WKN: 870747 ISIN: US5949181045 Ticker-Symbol: MSF 
Aktie:
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ-100
DJ Industrial
S&P 100
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
MICROSOFT CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
MICROSOFT CORPORATION 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
93,12
93,28
11:21
93,15
93,32
11:20
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
MICROSOFT CORPORATION
MICROSOFT CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
MICROSOFT CORPORATION92,92-0,39 %