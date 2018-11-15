Charles River, a State Street Company and provider of the Charles River Investment Management Solution (Charles River IMS), has won "Best Buy-Side OMS" at the 2018 Buy-Side Technology Awards. The awards aim to recognise the leading technologies and vendors in their area of expertise and are judged by buy-side focused technology consultants and WatersTechnology's journalists.

Charles River IMS leverages the capabilities of an OMS and an EMS (Execution Management System), creating a single integrated Order and Execution Management System (OEMS). Traders can work more productively by eliminating multiple interfaces and streamlining complex workflows that are inherent with separate systems, and having a combined OEMS can also help reduce the potential for trading errors.

"We are continually updating our technology to enhance trade decision support and help investment managers improve execution quality as the market and regulatory landscape evolves," said Gavin Lavelle, Managing Director EMEA, Charles River. "The combined OEMS enables traders to focus on trades requiring high-touch and let automation handle the low-touch trades."

Charles River has won several awards for portfolio management, compliance and trading, the most recent being the Best Buy-Side OMS at the Waters Ranking Awards in New York.

About Charles River, a State Street Company

Charles River Development, a State Street Company, enables sound and efficient investing across all asset classes. Investment firms in more than 40 countries use Charles River IMS to manage more than US$25 Trillion in assets in the institutional investment, wealth management and hedge fund industries. Our Software as a Service-based solution (SaaS) is designed to automate and simplify investment management on a single platform from portfolio management and risk analytics through trading and post-trade settlement, with integrated compliance and managed data throughout. Headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts, we support clients globally with more than 750 employees in 11 regional offices. For more information, please visit www.crd.com.

About State Street Corporation

State Street Corporation (NYSE: STT) is one of the world's leading providers of financial services to institutional investors, including investment servicing, investment management and investment research and trading. With $33.99 trillion in assets under custody and administration and $2.81 trillion* in assets under management as of September 30, 2018, State Street operates in more than 100 geographic markets worldwide, including the US, Canada, Europe, the Middle East and Asia. For more information, visit State Street's website at www.statestreet.com/platformforgrowth.

*This figure is presented as of September 30, 2018 and includes approximately $28 billion of assets with respect to SPDR products for which State Street Global Advisors Funds Distributors, LLC (SSGA FD) acts solely as the marketing agent. SSGA FD and State Street Global Advisors are affiliated.

http://www.statestreet.com/platform-for-growth.html

