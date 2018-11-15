Simpson Thacher Bartlett LLP today announced that Amy Mahon will join the Firm's Mergers and Acquisitions Practice as a Partner in the London office.

Amy is a prominent M&A lawyer who specializes in U.K. and cross-border M&A, leverage buyouts, infrastructure and consortium transactions on behalf of financial sponsors including private equity firms, infrastructure funds and investment banks.

"We are very pleased to welcome Amy to our outstanding M&A group in London," said Bill Dougherty, Chairman of Simpson Thacher's Executive Committee. "Her extensive experience advising private equity firms and investment banks, particularly within the infrastructure space, makes her an excellent addition to our London team and further enhances our ability to tackle the largest and most complex transactions for clients both in Europe and across the globe."

For nearly four decades since its establishment in 1978, Simpson Thacher's London office has advised clients on a wide range of transactions and legal matters throughout Europe. With approximately 100 attorneys, the office offers a team of English and U.S.-trained lawyers advising clients on a broad array of corporate transactions and legal disputes.

The Firm's London M&A team has had an outstanding recent track record including advising Melrose Industries on this decade's largest successful U.K. hostile offer for GKN plc, advising KKR on its US$8 billion buyout of Unilever's global Spreads business and advising Silver Lake on this year's largest U.K. take-private transaction in its acquisition of ZPG plc for US$3 billion.

"Amy is a perfect fit for our London team having already worked on a number of market-leading transactions on behalf of longstanding Simpson Thacher private equity clients," said Jason Glover, Managing Partner of the London office. "Her impressive track record as a top M&A practitioner will further bolster our global M&A capabilities and add additional depth to our bench of exceptionally skilled London-based lawyers."

"I am thrilled to have the opportunity to join the Simpson Thacher team and work with an outstanding group of lawyers who represent market-leading clients on some of the most sophisticated transactions in the global M&A market," said Amy Mahon.

Amy was previously a partner at Clifford Chance LLP. She received her L.L.B. from Trinity College Dublin in 1997 and her L.P.C. from the College of Law of England and Wales in 1998.

Simpson Thacher is consistently ranked among the world's leading mergers and acquisitions advisors, offering clients the skill and insight gained by representing M&A players globally in virtually all capacities under U.S., English and Hong Kong law. The Firm's M&A attorneys are regularly retained in all types of negotiated transactions, including mergers, stock and asset purchases, restructurings, spin-offs, joint ventures, minority investments and private equity transactions, as well as contested acquisitions and proxy fights.

