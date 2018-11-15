Merkle Appoints Pablo Roman to New Chief Client Customer Officer Role for Spain

LONDON, November 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Responsible for developing Merkle's people-based marketing value proposition in Spain

Merkle (http://www.merkleinc.com), a leading technology-enabled, data-driven performance marketing agency, has appointed Pablo Roman to the newly created role of chief customer officer, Spain.

In this role, Roman will be responsible for developing the people-based marketing value proposition for Merkle's account management and client services in Spain, and for supporting the growth and evolution of client business to help them achieve competitive advantage in the market.

He will lead a team of key account consultants to help build a roadmap for brands looking to adopt the full range of capabilities that Merkle provides in EMEA, across addressable media, personal experiences, transformation and customer strategy, CRM, data and technology services, and analytics.

Roman will also be responsible for driving synergies across Dentsu Aegis Network brands where they can benefit clients.

"I'm excited to join Merkle during such a significant period of growth for the company across EMEA and in particular in Spain," said Roman. "Helping clients reach maturity in their data and technology journeys, and driving their digital transformation programmes with Merkle's unique people-based marketing approach is an attractive opportunity to someone with my background."

Roman has over 15 years' international experience in sales, marketing and business development with travel technology, internet and data-driven companies in Europe and Spain. He joins from Tealium, where he was partner and alliances manager for EMEA. Prior to that he spent three years as an IT and digital consultant for the transportation industry and held a number of jobs in sales and marketing in the travel sector.

"Pablo's client leadership experience in using data and technology to drive business transformation is a tremendous asset as we continue to extend our people-based marketing capabilities globally. Spain is an important market in our EMEA strategy and Pablo's regional knowledge and expertise will be critical in our next phase of growth," said Michael Komasinski, president, Merkle EMEA.

About Merkle

Merkle is a leading data-driven, technology-enabled, global performance marketing agency that specialises in the delivery of unique, personalised customer experiences across platforms and devices. For more than 30 years, Fortune 1000 companies and leading non-profit organisations have partnered with Merkle to maximise the value of their customer portfolios. The agency's heritage in data, technology, and analytics forms the foundation for its unmatched skills in understanding consumer insights that drive people-based marketing strategies. Its combined strengths in performance media, customer experience, customer relationship management, loyalty, and enterprise marketing technology drive improved marketing results and competitive advantage. With 5,500 employees, Merkle is headquartered in Columbia, Maryland, with 24 additional offices in the US and 25 offices in Europe and APAC. In 2016, the agency joined the Dentsu Aegis Network.

