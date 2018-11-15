Ahmet Günestekin's Survey Exhibition "Reflection and Resumption" to Go on View Simultaneously at Vasarely Museum, Janus Pannonius Museum and Zsolnay Museum

ISTANBUL, November 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Ahmet Günestekin's survey exhibition Reflection and Resumption will be on view simultaneously at Vasarely Museum, Janus Pannonius Museum and Zsolnay Museum from November 15 to February 1. The exhibition is going to be one of the largest museum survey exhibitions which display founder of an art movement in art history and a contemporary Turkish artist together.

Janus Pannonius Museum presents artist's works in a solo show, Vasarely Museum will display Günestekin's works along with the iconic paintings of Victor Vasarely, founder of op art movement and Zsolnay Museum will present artist's new ceramic works with its permanent ceramic collection.

Embracing a diverse range of work and bringing together two prominent artists, the survey exhibition speaks of the dialogue between the works of Victor Vasarely and Ahmet Günestekin and traces the genealogy of this dialogue.

József Sárkány, the art historian specialized in contemporary Hungarian art including the work of Victor Vasarely and Kemal Orta, art director of Güler Sanat Gallery of Ankara, will curate Günestekin's show in Pécs.

Günestekin applies techniques used by Vasarely in his op art paintings in order to enhance the three-dimensional effect of the forms created by perspective distortion. This metamorphosis of the form is further enhanced by colour contrasts; the contrasts of cold, warm, dark and light shades. For Sárkány, Günestekin's art is more of a universal nature and he reacts to the most important questions of creation and humanity and gives place to playfulness in a different way. The illusion of a cosmic, inter-planetary space reigns on several of his works of art. At this setting the viewer can discover stories grouped around two tightly related topics. They are mythological stories about creation, the love of gods and humans, birth and rebirth.

Reflection and Resumption, accentuates the phenomenon of spiritual love, exploring the concepts of creation and existence. The cohesion and juxtaposition of the artworks in the exhibition space generate a pattern revealing the way artist investigates the elements of monotheistic religions, ancient Greek mythologies and Anatolian and Mesopotamian legends.

The survey exhibition endeavours to give the audience the opportunity to journey through the transformation of the idea of optical illusion within Günestekin's work, Op art through a new lens and thus in new realms.

