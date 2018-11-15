Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

Kenetic Kenetic Bucks Crypto Market Trend with YTD 77% Returns in Investment Portfolio 15-Nov-2018 / 09:33 GMT/BST *PRESS RELEASE* *Kenetic Bucks Crypto Market Trend with YTD 77% Returns in Investment Portfolio* _Kenetic Forms Strategic Partnership with Venture Smart Asia Limited to Offer Professional Investors Access to Cryptocurrency Investment Funds _ HONG KONG, CHINA - Media Outreach [1]- November 15, 2018 -Kenetic [2], a blockchain investment and advisory firm based in Hong Kong, has revealed that its proprietary investment portfolio has recorded year-to-date returns of 77 percent as of October 31, 2018, against a backdrop of major losses in the cryptocurrency market. After hitting its record high in December 2017, Bitcoin has fallen over 50 percent in 2018 and the overall crypto market is down around 65%. Kenetic's proprietary investment portfolio is comprised of its best ideas that have undergone thorough due diligence by its experienced investment team. Its alpha-generating strategies are largely focused on early stage investments, catalyst driven events and macro themes, complemented by prudent risk management and proprietary in-house trading tools. "As active leaders in the global blockchain community, we see where the strongest investment opportunities lie and rising trends that are influencing traditional industries," said Daniel Weinberg, CEO of Kenetic. "During this volatile period, our proprietary investment portfolio continued to outperform many crypto funds as a result of our deep institutional investment experience and strong risk management." To facilitate professional investor access to these opportunities, Kenetic and Venture Smart Asia Limited [3] (VSAL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Venture Smart Financial Group [4] (VSFG) and a Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission-licensed corporation that provides wealth management and asset management services, have established a strategic partnership that will give qualified professional investors access to cryptocurrency investment funds. Through this partnership, the two companies will work together to develop cryptocurrency investment funds for professional investors leveraging the respective expertise and resources of both entities. Distributed by VSAL, the new funds will offer eligible investors the ability to diversify their portfolios with digital assets across different passive and active strategies. "VSAL and Kenetic have a strong partnership and are building institutional-grade investment products in the digital asset space," said Mark Brady, Executive Director at VSFG. "We work with the best partners to build products that will meet the highest standards of any buy-side institution. Pairing Kenetic's blockchain expertise with VSAL's customized asset management solutions will help institutional investors gain access to fund products that suit their needs." *About Kenetic* Kenetic is a blockchain firm committed to expanding the development and adoption of blockchain technology through investments, advisory services, markets and trading. At Kenetic, we believe in building a sustainable community around blockchain, and have built a world-class team and network of partners across our platform of services. For more information, please visit www.kenetic.capital [5]. *About VSFG* Venture Smart Financial Group (VSFG) is a diversified financial services group that provides clients with customized asset management solutions through its subsidiaries to seize global investment opportunities. VSFG is committed to helping individuals, families and corporations meet their financial objectives. For more information, please visit www.vsfg.com [4]. Venture Smart Asia Limited is a licensed corporation regulated by the SFC for types 1 (dealing in securities), 4 (advising on securities) and 9 (asset management) regulated activities pursuant to the SFO ("VSAL") with CE No. BCO 369. *DISCLAIMER* This press release is for general information only and should be used solely for reference and not for any other purposes, commercial or otherwise. For the avoidance of doubt, this press release is not intended to be and does not constitute (a) investment advice or recommendation or (b) an offer to sell or issue or a solicitation of an offer to purchase or subscribe for any securities. This press release does not form the basis of and should not be relied upon in connection with any contract or commitment. Any investment decision must be made solely on the basis of your own due diligence and assessment and you should seek professional advice as appropriate. Neither VSFG nor Kenetic nor their respective subsidiaries, affiliates, shareholders, directors, officers, employees, consultants or agents accept any liability whatsoever for any decisions taken based upon this press release. No representation or warranty, express or implied, is given or made. The information in this press release has not been audited. Actual realised returns on unrealised or illiquid investments may differ materially. 