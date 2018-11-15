Global Organic Acids Market to Attain High Growth, Due to Significant Demand in Food and Beverages Industry - TMR

ALBANY, New York, November 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The global organic acids market is witnessing high competition among its players. Product differentiation is the strategy used by players to maintain their position in the market. A recent trend adopted by various players is that they are focusing on the production of bio-based organic acids. Leading players are also heavily investing in research and development activities extensively. Acquisition, partnerships, expansion, and agreements are some of the key strategies that are being adopted by the players to strengthen their position in the global market. E. I. Dupont De Nemours and Company, Celanese Corporation, Corbion N.V., Eastman Chemical Company, Fuso chemical co. ltd, Elekeiroz S.A, and Genomatica are some of the key players operating in the market.

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/664869/Transparency_Market_Research_Logo.jpg )

In a recent report published by TMR, the global organic acids market is projected to rise at a steady 5.8% CAGR during the forecast period between 2017 and 2022. Rising at this rate, the market is anticipated to reach US$10.61 bn by 2022 progressing from US$8.02 bn earned in 2017.

Request a Sample of Organic Acids Market: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=2729

Based on the product type, acetic acid has generated the maximum amount of revenue in the past few years, as its demand is extensively high in food and beverages market. Antifungal and antibacterial properties of acetic acid have increased the demand for acetic acid for preserving food that led its dominance in the global market. On regional front, North America is leading the global due to widespread use in the food and beverage market. Presence of state-of-art infrastructural system and positive economic condition led to the growth of organic acid in this region.

Increasing Demand for Organic Acid in Pharmaceuticals to Fuel Market Performance

Application of organic acids is seen in various industries such as pharmaceuticals, food and beverages, and in industrials use. Rapid development in the pharmaceuticals industries has grown the demand for organic acid significantly. The use of organic acid is widely seen in the food and beverages industry as it in preserving food for longer hours. A type of organic acid named acetic acid is the form of citric acid and vinegar that is commonly used for preserving beverages. In addition, the demand for organic acid is also increasing in the petrochemical industry for the production of intermediates and end-use petrochemical products. These factors are expected to boost the demand for organic acids and expand the market at the global level.

Request For Multiple Chapters of Organic Acids Market: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=MC&rep_id=2729

High Cost of Raw Material to Impede Demand for Organic Acids

Despite the growing demand for organic acid and rising application in various industries, there are certain restraining factors that could deter the market growth. One of the factors is rising government concerns on the growing use of synthetic acids and strict government regulations are likely to impede the market's growth. High price and availability of raw material and poor supply chain are also affecting the growth of this market. As the cost of raw material is high, the cost of production is also high, thus less profit has remained with the manufactures. However, players are now investing in developing bio-based acids that are expected to reduce the negative effects of synthetic organic acids.

Request For Custom Research: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=CR&rep_id=2729

The information presented in this review is based on a TMR report, titled "Organic Acids Market (Product Type - Acetic Acid, Formic Acid, Lactic Acid, Citric Acid, Propionic Acid, Ascorbic Acid, Gluconic Acid, Fumaric Acid, Malic Acid; Application - Bakery and Confectionery, Dairy, Beverages, Poultry, Meat and Seafood, Livestock Feed, Companion Animal Feed, Pharmaceuticals, Industrial) - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2017 - 2022."

Global Organic Acids Market has been segmented as presented below:

Global Organic Acids Market, Product Analysis

Acetic Acid

Formic Acid

Lactic Acid

Citric Acid

Propionic Acid

Ascorbic Acid

Gluconic Acid

Fumaric Acid

Malic Acid

Global Organic Acids Market, Application Analysis

Bakery and Confectionaries

Dairy

Beverages

Poultry, Meat, and Seafood

Livestock,

Companion Animal

Pharmaceuticals

Industrial

Global Organic Acids Market: By Geography

North America U.S. Canada



Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Poland Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific excluding Japan China India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific



Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America



Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Israel Nigeria

Japan

Browse MoreChemical & Materials Market Research Reports

Popular Research Reports by TMR:

Nitric Acid Market - (End Use - Fertilizers, Nitrobenzene, Toluene Di Isocyanate (TDI), Adipic Acid, and Metal Processing; Application - Chemicals & Allied Industries and Metallurgical Industries): https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/nitric-acid-market.html

Butyric Acid Derivatives Market (Product - Sodium Butyrate and Calcium Butyrate; Animal Feed - Poultry, Swine, Ruminants, Aquaculture, and Pets): https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/butyric-acid-derivatives-market.html

Sulfur Dioxide Market (Application - Sulfuric Acid, Bleaching Agent, Refrigerating Agent, and Food Preservative; End Use - Chemical, Textiles, and Food & Beverages): https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/north-america-sulfur-dioxide-market.html

About Us

Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a global market intelligence company providing business information reports and services. The company's exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trend analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. TMR's experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather and analyze information.

TMR's data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With extensive research and analysis capabilities, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques to develop distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact

Mr. Rohit Bhisey

Transparency Market Research

State Tower,

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany NY - 12207

United States

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com



Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Research Blog: https://cmfenews.com