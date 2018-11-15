

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. stocks advanced on Thursday and the British pound fell against the euro, as Brexit Secretary Dominic Raab and Northern Ireland minister Shailesh Vara announced their resignations, dealing a severe blow to Prime Minister Theresa May's Brexit plans.



Investors were also digesting media reports suggesting that China has outlined a series of potential concessions to the Trump administration to resolve trade issues.



The benchmark FTSE 100 was up 23 points or 0.32 percent at 7,056 in opening deals after declining 0.3 percent in the previous session.



Tullow Oil rose over 2 percent. The oil exploration company raised its full-year free cash flow forecast and said its net debt would drop to $2.8 billion by the end of the year.



Antofagasta climbed 1.9 percent after it was granted approval to expand its Los Pelambres mine.



Vodafone was marginally higher after reports that it may replicate elements of its British mobile towers joint venture in other markets.



Premier Oil lost 2.2 percent. The company said it expects FY output to be at the bottom of the range announced previously.



Royal Mail slumped 5.6 percent after profit before tax for the half year ended 23 September 2018 dropped to 33 million pounds from 77 million pounds last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX