

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 5 am ET Thursday, Eurostat is set to release the trade data for September. The seasonally adjusted trade surplus is forecast to decrease slightly to EUR 16.3 billion from EUR 16.6 billion in the previous month.



Ahead of the data, the euro traded mixed against its major opponents. While the euro rose against the pound, it dropped against the rest of major rivals.



The euro was worth 1.1287 against the greenback, 0.8833 against the pound, 1.1363 against the franc and 128.04 against the yen as of 4:55 am ET.



