Acne Drugs Market Size Worth $5.9 Billion By 2025 | CAGR: 4.2%: Grand View Research, Inc.

The global acne drugs market size is expected to reach USD 5.9 billion by 2025, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc., registering a 4.2% CAGR during the forecast period. Several factors such as emergence of biologics, unhealthy lifestyle, and rising disease incidence are anticipated to drive the market.

Acne vulgaris is one of the most common dermatological disorders, affecting 9.4% people worldwide. Although the condition can affect people of all ages, it is most prevalent among teenagers. It has been found that the condition is prevalent in more than 85.0% people between the ages of 12 and 25. Acne can appear in forms ranging from comedones to cystic lesions, depending on its severity.

Retinoids and antibiotics remain the mainstays of acne treatment. Retinoids led the therapeutic classes in 2017, and it is expected to continue this trend through 2025. The therapeutic landscape is witnessing a shift toward combination treatment due to higher efficacy, convenient dosing, and fewer adverse effects.

By mode of administration, topical drugs currently dominate the market. Severe cases see the use of systemic medications such as oral antibiotics, hormonal agents, or other drugs. However, emergence of biologics (Gevokizumab and RA-18C3) will fuel the injectable route of administration. Biologics offer improved clinical advantage over conventional topical treatments since they target inflammatory mechanisms with disease modifying ability.

Discontinuation or termination of key pipeline candidates on account of unsuccessful clinical trials is a major restraint this market faces. Upon launch, Olumacostat glasaretil (Dermira; topical lipid synthesis inhibitor) was expected to be the first topical anti-acne drug with isotretinoin-like results without significant side effects. However, the drug failed to meet clinical endpoints, leading to discontinuation in March 2018. Similarly, SNA-001 (Sienna; silver nanoparticles solution) was deemed unsuccessful in two key trials wherein it was tested in conjunction with 810nm and 1064nm lasers in July 2018. Thesan withdrew TSN2898 from Phase II trials due to drug unavailability. Xenon discontinued development of XEN801 after the drug failed Phase II clinical trials.

Despite being one of the most common dermatological diseases in the world, innovation in acne treatment has been rather limited over the past decade. Drug companies are currently exploring novel treatment approaches including stearoyl CoA desaturase inhibition, melanocortin receptor antagonism, and anti-IL-1 monoclonal antibodies. Impending launch of late-stage pipeline products indicate a promising future for the global acne drugs market.

Further Key Findings From the Report Suggest:

By type, inflammatory acne captured more than 50.0% of the market in 2017. Comedonal acne were ranked second-largest, among other types

On the basis of therapeutic class, retinoids led the market in 2017, followed by antibiotics. This trend is likely to continue through 2025

The treatment paradigm is shifting toward combination therapies and biologics. Combination products are gaining traction due to higher efficacy, convenient dosing, and fewer adverse effects

Topical products dominated the treatment landscape, based on mode of administration. However, introduction of biologics is likely to result in the growth of the injectables segment

U.S. dominated the major markets and is projected to maintain its lead through 2025, owing to rising disease incidence and ease of access to anti-acne products

Allergan, Bayer, Galderma, Stiefel, and Valeant are some key players operating in this market. Valeant is projected to lead the market in 2025 due to higher adoption of Retin-A micro as well as anticipated launch of pipeline candidates.

Grand View Research has segmented the global acne drugs market based on type, therapeutic class, mode of administration, and country:

Acne Drugs Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2025) Comedonal Inflammatory Cystic Post-surgical/Wound

Acne Drugs Therapeutic Class Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2025) Retinoid Antibiotic Hormonal Agent Combination Others

Acne Drugs Mode of Administration Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2025) Topical Oral Injectable

Acne Drugs Country Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2025) U.S. U.K. Germany Spain France Italy Japan



