Analyst recommendations in the dpa-AFX International ProFeed on 15.11.2018 - 11.00 am



- BARCLAYS CUTS AGGREKO TO 'EQUAL WEIGHT' ('OVERWEIGHT') - TARGET 760 (830) PENCE - BARCLAYS CUTS WHITBREAD PRICE TARGET TO 5000 (5100) PENCE - 'EQUAL WEIGHT' - BERENBERG CUTS HASTINGS GROUP PRICE TARGET TO 265 (310) PENCE - 'BUY' - BERENBERG INITIATES CRANEWARE WITH 'BUY' - TARGET 3600 PENCE - CREDIT SUISSE CUTS G4S PRICE TARGET TO 250 (330) PENCE - 'OUTPERFORM' - DEUTSCHE BANK CUTS BAT PRICE TARGET TO 4000 (6000) PENCE - 'BUY' - DEUTSCHE BANK CUTS CAPITA GROUP PRICE TARGET TO 151 (175) PENCE - 'HOLD' - FTSE INDICATED +0.05% TO 7037 (CLOSE: 7033.79) POINTS BY IG - GOLDMAN CUTS B & M PRICE TARGET TO 485 (495) PENCE - 'BUY' - JPMORGAN CUTS G4S PRICE TARGET TO 220 (320) PENCE - 'OVERWEIGHT'



