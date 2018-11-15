2018 Hangzhou Global Qipao Festival Displayed the Chinese Charm to the World

HANGZHOU, China, November 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

For the purpose of enhancing Hangzhou's popularity as an internationalized tourism destination and shaping a city tourism brand in China, Hangzhou Tourism Committee held the campaign "2018 Hangzhou Global Qipao Festival" (hereinafter referred to as the "Qipao Festival"), featured by the combination of silk, Qipao culture and Hangzhou's landscape. A city marketing case that integrated Hangzhou's culture and tourism resources was created through a chain of culturally distinctive activities held at home and abroad.

The deep integration of culture and tourism highlighted the "Qipao Festival" of this year. With the proposition of cultural exchanges, 15 pieces of original Hangzhou Qipao by the designers invited from 12 countries and regions were displayed. The American and Australian public were invited to join the activities for the active interaction with Hangzhou. The overseas people experienced the Hangzhou culture in a closer distance. Additionally, the activities, designed for young people, helped more young audience to learn about Qipao, the silk culture and the history and culture of Hangzhou, and enjoyed the beauty of the oriental culture.

As a highlight of the "Qipao Festival," "Intangible Cultural Heritage Qipao Show" excavated the joint point between Qipao and Hangzhou's landscape. The skills of Qipao, the intangible cultural heritage, were vividly displayed through Hangzhou Qipao Selection, 3D Qipao Light Show and Intangible Cultural Heritage Qipao Show. The wonderful combination of the skills of the intangible cultural heritage, modern technology and Qipao and the open spirit of Hangzhou were spread through relevant videos to the domestic and overseas audience.

News medias and emerging ones were employed for the propaganda. Meanwhile, the channel most suitable for the theme of "Qipao" was selected to influence the potential Hangzhou audience. Finally, the impression of the Campaign on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, Chinese Tik Tok, Wechat and Weibo totaled over 60 million.

As a carrier of displaying the silk and Qipao culture and passing on the cultural creation, 2018 Hangzhou Global Qipao Festival built a new mode in cultural experience tourism of China and provided more participation opportunity and new experience for domestic and foreign tourists. Hangzhou Tourism Committee will still be positive in exploring the new road to develop Hangzhou's cross-border tourism in the future.

