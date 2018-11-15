

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks were moving lower on Thursday, giving up earlier gains after Brexit Secretary Dominic Raab and Northern Ireland minister Shailesh Vara announced their resignations, dealing a severe blow to Prime Minister Theresa May's Brexit plans.



The British pound crashed against the euro and dollar following Raab's resignation.



Traders were also digesting media reports suggesting that China has outlined a series of potential concessions to the Trump administration to resolve trade issues.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index was down half a percent at 360.35 in opening deals after declining 0.6 percent in the previous session.



The German DAX was marginally lower and France's CAC 40 index was declining 0.4 percent while the U.K.'s FTSE 100 was moving up 0.3 percent, benefiting from weakness in the pound.



BMW, Daimler, Volkswagen, Renault and Peugeot slumped 2-4 percent after industry data showed EU new car registration decreased by 7.3 percent year-on-year in October.



Bouygues rose about 1 percent in Paris. The industrial group confirmed its FY18 outlook after reporting a rise in net profit in the first nine months of the year.



German consumer goods maker Henkel rallied 3.5 percent after reporting a rise in third-quarter sales and confirming full-year guidance.



Tullow Oil rose over 2 percent in London. The oil exploration company raised its full-year free cash flow forecast and said its net debt would drop to $2.8 billion by the end of the year.



Antofagasta climbed 1.9 percent after it was granted approval to expand its Los Pelambres mine.



Premier Oil lost 2.2 percent. The company said it expects FY output to be at the bottom of the range announced previously.



Royal Mail slumped 5.6 percent after profit before tax for the half year ended 23 September 2018 dropped to 33 million pounds from 77 million pounds last year.



