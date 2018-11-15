Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc As at close of business on 14-November-2018 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 372.36p INCLUDING current year revenue 378.95p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 368.51p INCLUDING current year revenue 375.10p LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16