Donnerstag, 15.11.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 598 internationalen Medien

15.11.2018 | 11:55
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, November 14

Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc

As at close of business on 14-November-2018

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue                                372.36p

INCLUDING current year revenue                                              378.95p

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue                                368.51p

INCLUDING current year revenue                                              375.10p

LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16

© 2018 PR Newswire