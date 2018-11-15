Immunoglobulin Market to Reach $17.50 Bn, Globally, by 2025, at 7.5% CAGR, Says Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, Oregon, November 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Increase inthe number of hemophilic patients, improved immunoglobulin production using advanced technologies, and enhanced purification techniques with better plasma yield,and rise in prevalent diseases such as chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy (CIDP), hypogammaglobulinemia,and otherswould drive the growth of the global immunoglobulin market.

Allied Market Research published a report, titled, Immunoglobulin Market by Application (Hypogammaglobulinemia, Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy, Immunodeficiency Diseases, Myasthenia Gravis, Multifocal Motor Neuropathy, Idiopathic Thrombocytopenic Purpura, Inflammatory Myopathies, Specific Antibody Deficiency, Guillain-Barre syndrome, and Others), Product Type (IgG, IgA, IgM, IgE, and IgD), and Mode of Delivery (Intravenous and Subcutaneous): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018-2025. The report offers extensive analyses of the key winning strategies, industry dynamics, market size & forecast, competitive landscape, and top investment pockets. As per the report, the global immunoglobulin market garnered $9.85 billion in 2017, and is estimated to reach $17.50 billion by 2025, registering a CAGR of 7.5% from 2018 to 2025.

Surge in geriatric population who are hemophilic, increase in immunoglobulin production using advanced technologies, and use of enhanced purification techniques with better plasma yield drive the growth of the global immunoglobulin market. Furthermore, increase in incidence of diseases such as chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy (CIDP), hypogammaglobulinemia, and others supplement the market growth. However, stringent government regulations for immunoglobulin products and side effects associated with the use of immunoglobulin hamper the market growth.

Hypogammaglobulinemia segment to dominate in terms of revenue by 2025

Among applications, hypogammaglobulinemia segment contributed the highest market share of 21% in 2017 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to the growing incidence of hypogammaglobulinemia worldwide. However, myasthenia gravis segment is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 10.4% from 2018 to 2025. The report also analyzes chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, primary Immunodeficiency diseases, multifocal motor neuropathy, ITP, inflammatory myopathies, specific antibody deficiency, Guillain-Barre syndrome and others segments.

Intravenous segment to dominate through the forecast period

Among various modes of delivery, the intravenous segment accounted for 90% share of the total market revenue in 2017 and is expected to maintain its dominance through the study period. High bioavailability of immunoglobulins and rapid absorption rate offered by intravenous mode of delivery drive the growth of this segment. On the other hand, the suncutaneous segment would grow at the fastest CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period.

North America: highest revenue-generating region, LAMEA: fastest growing segment

North America contributed nearly half of the total market share in 2017 and would continue to maintain its dominance through 2025. The presence of large plasma production units and high adoption of immunoglobulin in the region boost the market growth. However, Latin America, Middle East and Africa (LAMEA) would register the highest CAGR of 10.3% from 2018 to 2025. The other regions analyzed in the study include Asia-Pacific and Europe.

Prominent players of the industry

The report presents a detailed analysis of the key players of the global immunoglobulin market including, Baxter international Inc., CSL Ltd., Grifols S.A, Octapharma AG, Kedrion Biopharma Inc., LFB group, Biotest AG, China Biologics Products Inc., Shire (Baxalta), and Bayer Healthcare. These players have adopted new product launches, joint ventures, expansions, mergers & acquisitions, partnerships, and collaborations to gain stronghold in the industry.

