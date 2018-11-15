Investments will enhance customer experience and specialty transportation services through advanced technology solutions

World Courier, a worldwide leader in specialty logistics and a part of AmerisourceBergen, announced a multimillion dollar technology transformation initiative to improve its customer experience, quality assurance and operational efficiencies. Driven by industry evolution and customer feedback, the investments are a reflection of World Courier's commitment to provide its partners with unparalleled global specialty logistics.

"Given the emergence of extremely valuable specialty products, like cell and gene therapies, we recognize the need to continue our investment in new technology in order to improve the customer experience and transform our services," World Courier President Sam Herbert said. "These investments enable us to better address customers' evolving requirements, meet the needs of today's patient, and allow us greater flexibility to more quickly adapt and expertly support the unique opportunities and challenges associated with these highly specialized products."

World Courier customers across the globe will begin to see the impact of the technology investments through greater real-time temperature and GPS tracking, data quality, supporting system integration and enhanced order entry functionality to give customers the flexibility to create online orders faster and more conveniently.

Technology improvements to World Courier's transport management system will standardize workflow processes around the globe to optimize the supply chain and create consistency across the network for customers. For better internal tracking of shipments and processes, World Courier will adopt innovative technology including automated integrations with denied party screening, customs clearance, airline status and DASH, a mobile app to increase efficiency throughout the supply chain.

"As products move across the global supply chain, we're confident that these technology investments will ultimately provide customers with the experience they can expect when dealing with the most trusted specialty logistics company in the world," Herbert added.

In 2015, World Courier began investing in solutions and infrastructure that advanced global healthcare. The company has since implemented these investments in Canada, Portugal and Japan and will roll out improvements in additional markets in 2019. These investments are one of several World Courier initiatives to improve customer experience and increase the globalization of the supply chain. Earlier this year, World Courier opened new offices in strategic markets worldwide including London, England; Chengdu, China; Manila, Philippines; Vilnius, Lithuania; and Belgrade, Serbia. The company also unveiled the creation of its international, personalized supply chain teams that support direct-to-patient, cell and gene therapy and clinical trial execution. These sets of experts deliver customized services tailored to specific customer requirements, and ultimately, connect patients with the vital treatments they need.

About World Courier

World Courier is a global specialty logistics company that designs world-class supply chain programs in complete alignment with customers' business goals. The company delivers ultimate peace of mind for the transport and storage of time- and temperature-sensitive products. For more than 45 years, only World Courier has delivered the unsurpassed knowledge, global reach and flawless supply chain execution needed to become the most trusted specialty logistics company in the world. For more information, visit worldcourier.com

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen provides pharmaceutical products, value-driving services and business solutions that improve access to care. Tens of thousands of healthcare providers, veterinary practices and livestock producers trust us as their partner in the pharmaceutical supply chain. Global manufacturers depend on us for services that drive commercial success for their products. Through our daily work-and powered by our 21,000 associates-we are united in our responsibility to create healthier futures. AmerisourceBergen is ranked #12 on the Fortune 500, with more than $150 billion in annual revenue. The company is headquartered in Valley Forge, Pa. and has a presence in 50+ countries. Learn more at amerisourcebergen.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181115005096/en/

Contacts:

Lauren Esposito, AmerisourceBergen

610-727-3696 Office

215-460-6981 - Mobile

LEsposito@AmerisourceBergen.com

Dan Alt, Tierney Communications

215-790-4329 Office

631-879-3615 - Mobile

dalt@tierneyagency.com