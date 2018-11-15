

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold prices rose on Thursday to extend gains from the previous session after Brexit Secretary Dominic Raab and Northern Ireland minister Shailesh Vara announced their resignations, dealing a severe blow to Prime Minister Theresa May's Brexit plans.



Spot gold rose 0.26 percent to $1,210.98 per ounce while U.S gold futures were up over 1 percent at $1,211.60 per ounce.



The surprise resignation of Mr. Raab followed a tense, five-hour meeting of the cabinet the previous day, during which May won approval for the draft Brexit deal.



Earlier, European Council President Donald Tusk called a summit for leaders to sign off the agreement on Nov. 25 unless 'something extraordinary happens.'



Interestingly, gold is benefiting despite the dollar rising in European trade on safe-haven demand.



While Asian stocks ended the day mixed, European markets gave up earlier gains to edge lower in a sign of increased risk aversion.



