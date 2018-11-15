Journalists, analysts, investors, researchers: Start the day with news from Paris, or Warsaw, or Amman, or Beijing, or Buenos Aires. Know what is really going on in the world.

Gentle Reader harnesses the magic of top-class machine translation to make newspapers and magazines from all major world languages available instantly in English on your computer or iPhone.

Leap language barriers and range across continents. The effect is stunning. Experience the great events and the everyday concerns of other countries and other cultures just as if you were there. Downloading Gentle Reader is the equivalent of learning thirty new languages.

With Gentle Reader you can also subscribe to news from almost any English-language publication or website. You can save articles for reading offline. You can discover articles enjoyed by other users whose reading habits are similar to your own.

Gentle Reader incorporates Google Cloud Translate, and is part of the Google Start-Up Programme. Since it soft-launched in June, Gentle Reader has been one of the most-downloaded news apps on the Apple App Store in the UK and US.

Gentle Reader's CEO, Jeremy Davies, is a former R&D manager for Philips. Gentle Reader's director of content, Robert Cottrell, is the editor of The Browser. Gentle Reader is free to use online, and to download from the Apple App Store. Go to gentlereader.com.

"Gentle Reader respects writers and readers", says Jeremy Davies. "We use RSS feeds to bring readers the articles they want with no interruptions or distractions. We are highly sensitive to current expectations of privacy, and we hold as little data about users as we possibly can. We are honoured and delighted to be supported by Google, which clearly believes, as we do, that machine translation is poised to transform the reading world."

"Gentle Reader has doubled my productivity", says Robert Cottrell. "By doing all of my reading in one app I can read far more widely and far more deeply. The experience of reading foreign publications in English is extraordinary. I realise now how little I knew of the world."

Gentle Reader is produced by Gentle Reader Ltd., a London-based company financed by private investors.

