SiGMA 2018 Launches in 2 Weeks

TA'QALI, Malta, November 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

As a well-established staple on the iGaming calendar, it is unsurprising that the interest from the iGaming industry has been intense. In 2 weeks time the super-show plans to welcome 12,500 guests, including 400 sponsors and exhibitors and 200 speakers through its doors. To keep pace with demand, the sold-out MFCC floor space has been expanded and an extra day added to the Summit dates - SiGMA will run from the 28th until the 30th of November and will be held at the MFCC, Ta' Qali.

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/733430/SiGMA_Logo.jpg )



SiGMA will also be bolstered by a glamorous evening on the 27th - the iGaming Awards will seat a 1000 guests and pay tribute to companies who are shaking up the industry in Malta. Elevating the charitable event is Her Excellency, Marie-Louise Coleiro-Preca, President of Malta and tenor Joseph Calleja, one of the most recognisable faces in the opera world.

Following the black-tie event is a Poker Tournament. Held at the Portomaso Casino, the friendly-competitive event will offer an evening of relaxed networking to delegates looking to unwind before the start of the Summit.

SiGMA Pitch will make a triumphant return, providing a space for innovative young start-ups to gain valuable exposure. Finalists will gain a unique opportunity to win a space on the expo floor, score valuable invites to networking events and reel in potential funding and mentoring from industry veterans.

Since its inception, the flagship show has evolved from a local event capitalising on an untapped niche of opportunity, to a global influencer on the iGaming world stage. If last year's numbers are any prediction, 2018 is set to smash all previously held records, giving the company's ambitions plenty of space to play out.

In keeping with the global theme, SiGMA 2018 will host 6 conferences and workshops, several of which will tackle the evolution of the industry from a broader perspective, with highlights including a focus on pan-African regulation and sports gambling in the USA.

Starting on the 28th of November, the Regulatory Conference will cover important aspects of Malta's iGaming Act, as well as iGaming Law in a broader sense - including its influence on sister topics, such as AI. The Conference will feature prestigious speakers, such as Heathcliff Farrugia, CEO at the MGA, AI guru, Angelo Dalli, and an introduction from the Honourable Joseph Muscat, Prime Minister of Malta.

The first day of the show will also host a conference for Blockchain, with Mark Suwan, CEO of Blockchip taking the chair. Taking the panels to the next level is a line-up of elite guest speakers. Individuals such as Brock Pierce, an Advisor on Open Data Exchange and Joseph F. Borg, a Partner at WH Partners, will tackle complex issues, such as transparency and the right to be forgotten, blockchain investment and ICO regulation.

The second day of the Summit will see a further two conferences play out, the Conference for Payments, which is hosted by BitBay and the Conference for Affiliates and CMO's, hosted by InternetVikings.

The Payments Conference also offers a global perspective; from building smoother transactions in Sub-Saharan Africa, to navigating the licensing regime in Scandinavia. Other highlights include a panel on banking the unbanked and a feature on AML and social responsibility.

Chairing the Conference for Affiliates and CMOs is Richard Vikström, Founder at InternetVikings, who will also offer a welcome note and a talk on SEO brand protection. Other interesting topics include Humanism in Technology and a panel discussion on the Italian ban on marketing for gaming.

Kicking off the last day of the conference is the DGaming Conference, which offers an overview of a decentralised gaming industry, as well as creative AI solutions to optimise language. Hosted by DGaming Media, the conference will feature prominent speakers such as John Kamara, Director of Development at Global Gaming Media, and Marc Lesnick, President at Ticonderoga Ventures.

Rounding off the Summit is the final conference of the day - the eSports Conference, chaired by Ivan Filetti, Head of Business Development at Gaming Malta.

The Summit calendar will also provide delegates with plenty of opportunity for networking and entertainment. A fiercly competitive Hackathon has already drawn interest from developers through a generous $50k prize pool, whilst lavish dinners will feature throughout SiGMA. The Summit will also host a Crypto Cruise, and a phenomenal Closing Night event. A decadent Champagne Brunch brings things to a close on the 1st of December.

There can be no doubt that SiGMA has been a boon to the Maltese economy, operating in tandem with local growth and encouraging business to flourish on the islands. We're not resting on our laurels however, SiGMA 2018 is all set to carry on this tradition of quality and, as Malta continues to position itself as a haven for industry, can expect to continue outgrowing their limitations.

Last minute tickets are still available. Visit the website to book a pass now.

Media Contact:

pr@sigma.com.mt

