Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 15, 2018) - Hill Street Beverage Company Inc. (TSXV: BEER) ("Hill Street" or the "Company") has significantly increased its retail presence in Canada by securing new national distribution agreements with Loblaws Companies Limited, Sobeys, and National Importers. These distribution agreements have contributed to the achievement of a major sales milestone: 1,000,000 bottles of alcohol-free wine sold by the company since it was founded in 2008.

"You can't drink it if you can't buy it," said Doug Taylor, Hill Street's Vice-President of Sales. "Having broad retail distribution makes it easier for consumers to enjoy our award-winning products, and allows us to capitalize on the growing market trend towards alcohol-free wine and beer. Our new partnership with Direct-to-Store (DSD) distributor National Importers, along with Sobeys' and Loblaws' recent decisions to expand our shelf presence this Holiday season, will help make our beverages available in more retail stores for more Canadians to enjoy."

This news follows an announcement by the Company last month that it had signed an exclusive regional sales and distribution agreement with Clarke, Drouin, Lefebvre Inc. for the province of Quebec, which significantly expands its availability in the region via 3,000 independent depanneurs and regional Quebec chains.

Collectively, these distribution agreements move Hill Street towards achieving its stated goal of having products in 7,000 outlets by the end of 2018.

"When we first launched this business, people would ask us who would choose to buy an alcohol-free wine," said Terry Donnelly, Hill Street's Chairman and CEO. "But with over one million bottles sold, there's no question that North American consumers appreciate our great-tasting, award-winning products. And it's no surprise that whenever we introduce a new product to our portfolio, consumers are eager to try it and retailers are excited to carry it."

About Hill Street Beverage Company Inc. (TSXV:BEER)

Founded in 2008, Hill Street Beverage Company is the world's most award-winning company exclusively focused on alcohol-free beer, wine, and adult format beverages. Hill Street products include Hill Street Craft Brewed Lager, Designated Draft alcohol-free beer, Vin(Zero) wines, and Vintense wines. Hill Street's award-winning products have won the Retail Council of Canada's Grand Prix, numerous medals and accolades (including three Gold, two Silver, and two Bronze Medals at the U.S. Open Beer Championships), and a prestigious Double Gold Medal at the San Francisco International Wine Challenge. Hill Street has applied for licenses to produce and sell cannabis-infused adult beverages in Canada, and plans to do so as soon as cannabis-edibles become legal, currently expected by the fall of 2019. www.hillstreetbeverages.com

For further information:

Press only:

Terry Donnelly, Chairman and CEO, Hill Street Beverage Company Inc.,

terry@hillstreetbevco.com, (416) 543-4904;

For investors:

Gareth Tingling, Investor Relations,

gareth@sophiccapital.com, (647) 797-0219

Follow Hill Street on Twitter and on Facebook.

About National Importers

Since 1947, National Importers has been importing fine food products into the North American marketplace. National Importers provides innovative marketing and distribution solutions to many of the world's finest specialty food producers. National Importers manages and distributes retail products from our two state-of-the-art warehouse facilities. We provide comprehensive coverage for key distribution channels including: Grocery, Mass Merchandise, Club, Drug, and Specialty stores. Strategic partnerships with specialty food brokers and distributors ensures seamless distribution for our products throughout the US and Canada.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Statements in this press release may contain forward-looking information. Any statements in this press release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "may", "should", "anticipate", "expects" and similar expressions. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances, such as future availability of capital on favourable terms, may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by securities law.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.