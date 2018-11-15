Bitpanda Introduces Swap, a Feature That Allows to Instantly Exchange One Cryptocurrency For Another

VIENNA, November 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Bitpanda introduces Swap, a feature that allows an instant exchange of one cryptocurrency for another. Available worldwide (excluding the USA), without verification, no limits on transactions and with an included wallet service. This new feature marks an important step for Bitpanda to remain the go-to-place for an easy-to-use, safe and trustworthy source of digital assets.

With Bitpanda Swap, users can now instantly swap any of the 18 supported cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum or IOTA-each with an easy to use wallet service. Bitpanda, Europe's leading retail broker for buying and selling digital assets, is continuously expanding the list of supported coins and tokens: Swap is the logical next step to give users the flexibility to instantly swap cryptocurrencies. The goal is to offer a convenient way to exchange for example IOTA (MIOTA) to Ethereum (ETH) with no waiting time.

"With Bitpanda Swap we are able to give our users even more flexibility and control over their portfolio by offering instant crypto to crypto swaps," says Eric Demuth, CEO and co-founder of Bitpanda. "We expect Bitpanda Swap to appeal to a lot of users from outside of Europe, as it is our first feature which is available worldwide (excluding the USA) and can be used without verification," adds Demuth.

Bitpanda Swap is available now for every registered Bitpanda user worldwide (excluding the USA). No additional verification apart from registering via email is needed to use Bitpanda Swap. Bitpanda Swap is also planned to be implemented in the recently released Bitpanda App for Android.

Bitpanda GmbH is a fintech company based in Vienna, Austria. At Bitpanda, we are firm believers in the innovative power of cryptocurrencies and the blockchain technology. This belief is the core of our mission: to be the key driving force in the ongoing fintech revolution by providing easy-to-use, safe and trustworthy access to digital assets for both new and experienced users. Bitpanda was founded by Eric Demuth, Paul Klanschek and Christian Trummer in 2014. It has since grown into Europe's leading retail broker for buying and selling Bitcoin, Ethereum, IOTA and more with over 900.000 users and more than 90 team members.

