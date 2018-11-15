SodaStream Takes It Up A Notch With New Environmental Campaign Calling Upon Consumers To Go Reusable

Atop a Hill of Plastic Waste and Led by an Animated Sea Turtle Voiced by Sir Rod Stewart, Choir Sings "Now is the Time for Change"

AIRPORT CITY, Israel, Nov. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- SodaStream International LTD. unveiled Tuesday its newest video campaign focused on the global damage caused by single-use plastic bottles. The video features a singing sea turtle calling on people to take responsibility and make the simple and meaningful life change of going reusable.The video acts as a metaphor for the green hills and blue oceans that have, over the years, become littered by plastic waste. The viral campaign has garnered 20 million views in its first 48 hours.

"Plastic has become a pandemic threat with its impact upon human health still unknown, but with devastating environmental consequences to our oceans and marine life," said Daniel Birnbaum. "In this campaign, we wanted to give a voice to marine animals and, together with them, encourage people and corporations to switch from single-use plastic to reusable packaging."

To view the video, click here.

Lead by Sir Rod Stewart as the sea turtle, recurrent celebrity Thor "The Mountain" Bjornsson, rising talent Sarah Catherine Hook, a choir of people and marine animals injured by plastic parts sing extract from "Ocean of Change", song written for SodaStream for this campaign.

A tear of sorrow

Tears of hope

An ocean of regret

I never meant to hurt you so

It is not over yet

We can still make this right again

We can still save ourselves

Oceans are the springs of life

They're crying S.O.S

Now it is the time for a change it's in our hands Now it is the time for a change it's in our hands



Will piles of trash and poisoned seas

be our legacy?

Our kids deserve much more than that

A world - pollution free

We can still make this right again

We can still save ourselves

Oceans are the springs of life

They're crying S.O.S

Now it is the time for a change it's in our hands Now it is the time for a change it's in our hands

"I have a great love for our oceans and marine life and was happy to lend my voice and support to this campaign," commented Sir Rod Stewart. "If it helps raise awareness and effect simple changes like switching to reusable bottles then I'm honored to be a part of it."

The video has been launched in tandem with the website www.FightPlastic.com, where SodaStream encourages consumers to take a stand against single-use plastic.

"While one reusable SodaStream bottle can save thousands of single-use plastic bottles, the world needs to change more than just its drinking habits to combat the global pollution hazard. We should all do our best to shift away from single-use plastic including straws, cups, bags and bottles," continued Birnbaum. "SodaStream hopes that this campaign will encourage many to make the change. It's in our hands."

Go to www.FightPlastic.com to be a part of the change and learn about SodaStream's ongoing mission to stop single-use plastic pollution.

About SodaStream

SodaStream is the No. 1 sparkling water brand in the world. SodaStream enables consumers to easily transform ordinary tap water into sparkling water in seconds. SodaStream Sparkling Water Makers offer a highly differentiated and innovative alternative to consumers of bottled and canned carbonated soft drinks so that they can enjoy their favorite beverages without single-use plastic bottles. One SodaStream carbonating bottle can save up to thousands of single-use plastic bottles and cans. The products are environmentally friendly, promote health and wellness, cost effective, and are customizable and fun to use. Products are available at more than 80,000 retail stores across 46 countries. To learn more about how SodaStream makes water exciting and follow SodaStream on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Instagram and YouTube, visit www.SodaStream.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/784856/Time_for_a_Change_SodaStream.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636193/SodaStream_Logo.jpg